10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

With Valentine’s Day approaching on Tuesday, Las Vegas locals can delve right into the wide-eyed, heart-shaped, lovesick thick of it — or distance themselves with more platonic forms of recreation.

Here are your top ten picks what to see, eat and do for the weekend leading up to Valentine’s Day.

GRAB A BITE

Chubby Cattle is a lot of fun. It is Southern Nevada’s first — and, apparently, only — conveyor-belt restaurant.

GET A DRINK

Cabo Wabo at the Miracle Mile Shops serves up a chocolate covered cherry cocktail only on Tuesday. A playful blend of whipped cream vodka, maraschino liqueur and white chocolate liquor, it’s garnished with a chocolate-dipped cherry, $12.

SEE A SHOW

Tony-winning director Diane Paulus found “Finding Neverland” on the road to Broadway, where the musical — based on the Oscar-winning 2004 movie of the same name — played more than a year. The Peter Pan-inspired musical flies into its eight-show run at The Smith Center on Tuesday.

You’ve seen death-defying stunts in martial arts movies. Now you can see them live, thanks to Shaolin Warriors’ kung fu masters, who’ll demonstrate hand-to-hand and weapons combat at 7:30 p.m. Monday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall; for tickets ($24-$85), call 702-749-2000.

ROCK OUT

If video killed the radio star, the man on the other end of the line supplied the death blow. Adam Ant, the elaborately decorated punk rocker of the 70s and 80s will perform his breakthrough album “Kings of the Wild Frontier” in its entirety Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.

CATCH A MOVIE

“Lego Batman” finds the aloof Caped Crusader (Will Arnett) — the breakout star of 2014’s “The Lego Movie” was a PG-rated Deadpool before “Deadpool” hit the big screen — at the height of his popularity. For most of its 104-minute run time, the movie is a celebration of all things ridiculous about Batman — with a few cracks about his latest big-screen appearances thrown in.

STAY IN

With all the evil humans Rick, Daryl and their fellow survivors have encountered, it’s important to remember there are still zombies out there as “The Walking Dead” (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC) returns.

There’s more to the Saviors’ roadblock than meets the eye. Get a sneak peek of Sunday’s #TWD Mid-Season Premiere. https://t.co/oDVBBZM8xApic.twitter.com/HtGXJlwKGC — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 10, 2017

Beyonce leads with nine nominations, followed by Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West with eight each, at the 59th annual Grammy Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS).

SEE A COMEDIAN

As the Las Vegas favorite says, “I’m a better comedian when I’m only doing stand-up.” White returns to the Mirage at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Can anyone help thicken Donald Trump’s skin? Maybe Lisa Lampanelli, who makes fun of the chief executive but actually gets along with him. The “Queen of Mean” got a head start when she helped roast Trump on Comedy Central in 2011 and did a tour of duty on “Celebrity Apprentice” the next year. She’s back in town for a stand-up show at 9 p.m. Friday at Treasure Island. Tickets are $59.90 to $76.25; call 702-894-7722.

CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host a ValenWine’s Day Wine Walk, featuring tastings of more than 20 wines, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Registration opens at 4 p.m.

Treat your date to one of over 100 specially crafted Valentine’s Day meals in our Valentine’s Day dinner listing.

DON’T CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will host a Singles Awareness Day party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday. A complimentary Budweiser Signature draft beer will be served to guests who bring in a photo of their ex to be shredded on-site.

The House of Blues Restaurant & Bar will host an Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash. The classic rock band Metropolis will play breakup hits and ’80s anthems at 8 p.m. Guests can bring a picture of an ex to put on the #SelfieShameBoard and receive a free shot (while supplies last). No cover.

Single on Valentine's Day? No worries... spend it with us at HOB Restaurant & Bar at our Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash: https://t.co/RIgEbLIKSfpic.twitter.com/GV81HQiH2v — HOB Las Vegas (@HOBLasVegas) February 10, 2017

GET SUPERNATURAL

When it debuted back in 2005, no one could have guessed that “Supernatural,” the story of monster-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles), would still be on the air in 2017 — let alone that it would inspire an annual fan convention.

Yet here we are, with the Official Supernatural Convention scheduled at the Rio from Thursday through Sunday.

A ghost tour, karaoke party, concerts, a costume parade, trivia contest and vendor area are all part of the convention, but the real highlight is the show’s stars.

Padalecki and Ackles will appear on Sunday. Misha Collins, who portrays the angel Castiel, is scheduled for Saturday, and Mark Sheppard, aka the demon Crowley, will attend on Saturday and Sunday. Autographs and photos with them, as well as“Supernatural” guest stars, are available.

General admission tickets are $270 for all four days. Single-day general admission tickets are $35 for Thursday, $50 for Friday, $80 for Saturday and $140 for Sunday.