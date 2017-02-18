3 lions celebrate 20th birthday at Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson

“The Golden Girls” of Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson are celebrating their 20th birthday this weekend.

Samantha, Tyra and Peaches are all sisters born into the habitat on Feb. 18th, 1997. According to Lion Habitat Ranch owner Keith Evans, the life expectancy of most lions is 15-20 years.

Lion Habitat Ranch is hosting a birthday party for the three lionesses on Sunday, Feb. 20th at 12 p.m.

Patrons wishing to get close to the lions can get a photo with one of the three birthday girls with the illusion of hand-feeding the lion.

Tickets are available through the Lion Habitat Ranch website: lionhabitatranch.org

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.