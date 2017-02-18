Posted Updated 

3 lions celebrate 20th birthday at Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson — VIDEO

Samantha, Tyra and Peaches are turning 20 years old Saturday and Lion Habitat Ranch is celebrating with a birthday party. The life expectancy of most lions is 15-20 years. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lions approach students on a field trip visiting the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson on Feb. 17th, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ELAINE WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

“The Golden Girls” of Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson are celebrating their 20th birthday this weekend.

Samantha, Tyra and Peaches are all sisters born into the habitat on Feb. 18, 1997. According to Lion Habitat Ranch owner Keith Evans, the life expectancy of most lions is 15-20 years.

Lion Habitat Ranch is hosting a birthday party for the three lionesses on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m.

Patrons wishing to get close to the lions can get a photo with one of the three birthday girls with the illusion of hand-feeding the lion.

Tickets are available through the Lion Habitat Ranch website: lionhabitatranch.org

