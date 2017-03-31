10 picks for art in Las Vegas this weekend

‘I Am the Greatest: Muhammad Ali’

Bellagio’s Gallery of Fine Arts explores boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s life and legacy through previously unseen video footage, family photos, personal heirlooms and more. “I Am the Greatest” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 30; gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with free daily docent tours at 2 p.m. For tickets ($16-$18; children 12 and younger free), call 702-693-7871 or 877-957-9777 or click on bellagio.com/bgfa.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Tradition — and human nature — keep “Fiddler on the Roof” forever fresh. Signature Productions’ latest staging of the classic musical begins a four-week run Tuesday at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 29, with 2 p.m. matinees April 15, 22 and 29. For tickets ($20-$30), call 702-878-7529 or go online to www.signatureproductions.net.

Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company

Physicality, grace, emotional range — they’re all part of the power of modern dance pioneer Paul Taylor, whose works will be center stage at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company performs at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door; call 702-229- 6383 or visit www.artslasvegas.org.

‘The Last Five Years’

Two views of a life-changing marriage between a rising novelist and a struggling actress — one tracing the relationship in chronological order, the other backward from breakup to first meeting — make “The Last Five Years” a unique musical. The College of Southern Nevada presents a staged reading in the Backstage Theatre, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, at 7 p.m. Wednesday through April 8 and 2 p.m. April 9. For tickets ($10-$12), call 702-651-5483.