Posted 

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

video_7797943_0.mov
Georgia Lawson has taught pet portraits throughout Las Vegas for almost nine years. (Sarah Corsa/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-004_7797943.jpgBuy Photo
Instructor Georgia Lawson, right, helps Lucia Sullivan with a painting of Sullivan's Siberian husky-German shepherd mix during a pet portrait class on Thursday at City Lights Art Gallery in Henderson. Though Sullivan has been painting for 20 years, this workshop was her first time painting her pet. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-010_7797943.jpg
Participants in Georgia Lawson's pet portrait class use oil paints, which Lawson feels are more forgiving than acrylic paints, to craft a likeness of their pet. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-001_7797943.jpg
Instructor Georgia Lawson, left, compares a photo of Sweet Pea with a completed painting by Judi Moreo during a pet portrait class on Thursday at City Lights Gallery. Students use a photo of their chosen pet as a guide to paint from during the class. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-005_7797943.jpg
Lucia Sullivan touches up the eye on a painting of her Siberian husky-German shepherd mix during a pet portrait workshop. When painting their pets, the students begin with the eyes because "you want to have the soul there," instructor Georgia Lawson says. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-006_7797943.jpg
Artist Judi Moreo finalizes a painting of her terrier, Sweet Pea, during a pet portrait class Thursday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-007_7797943.jpg
Artist Jim Champlin painted a Norwegian goat during the pet portrait class. Though he doesn't own a goat himself, he drew inspiration from a book. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-009_7797943.jpg
The students in Georgia Lawson's pet portrait class each had painting experience, some over 20 years worth. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-008_7797943.jpg
Artist Libby Chan painted her son's Siberian husky during Thursday's pet portrait workshop. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-003_7797943.jpg
Artist Libby Chan painted her son's Siberian husky at Thursday's pet portrait workshop. At previous pet portrait workshops, she has painted her own dog as well as family members'. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_petportraits-011917-bh-002_7797943.jpg
Instructor Georgia Lawson, right, gives Libby Chan feedback during a pet portrait class. Though many of Lawson's students have painting experience, Lawson has become somewhat known for her pet portrait expertise. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_copy_rosie_57_7797943.jpg
When painting pets, either for fun or for commission, Georgia Lawson add the whiskers last, after the rest of the painting has completely dried. (Courtesy Georgia Lawson)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_copy_perky_44_7797943.jpg
One of Georgia Lawson's strategies when painting pet portraits is to add a contrasting background to help the furry facades jump off the canvas. (Courtesy Georgia Lawson)

Class helps artists capture fine points of pet portraits

web1_copy_petportraits-011917-bh-004_7797943.jpg
Instructor Georgia Lawson, right, helps Lucia Sullivan with a painting of Sullivan's Siberian husky-German shepherd mix during a pet portrait class on Thursday at City Lights Art Gallery in Henderson. Though Sullivan has been painting for 20 years, this workshop was her first time painting her pet. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SARAH CORSA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

When Georgia Lawson teaches a pet portrait workshop, she has her students start with the eyes.

With the enlarged photo of their chosen pet — sometimes their own, sometimes a friend’s or family member’s — on the table beside them, the students brush two dark, glossy circles onto the canvas.

“You want to have the soul there, so you can see what you’re painting,” Lawson says. If they add the eyes at the end, the eyes appear lifeless, without the sparkle the pet’s owner has come to know and love.

Then, they move onto the nose, working out from there. At Thursday’s daylong pet portrait workshop at City Lights Art Gallery in Henderson, five students worked with oil paints on subjects including a white terrier, a husky and a goat under Lawson’s guidance. After years of teaching painting classes throughout Las Vegas, pet portraits are now something of a specialty for the 75-year-old, who only seriously took up painting in the past 20 years.

YEAR AFTER YEAR

Lawson has taken life in stride. Though she grew up watching her mother paint and drawing horses, Lawson didn’t begin her own artistic career in earnest until her 33-year marriage ended in 1995. The divorce ultimately allowed her to discover her passion for painting.

“You know, life changes,” Lawson says. “I look at it this way: I think about every five years, I like to see a nice change in my life, or go forward to something else. I think that keeps you young. You never know what tomorrow brings you, so go forward and have fun with it.”

At the time, going forward meant moving to Corvallis, Oregon, where her best friend lived. Her first weekend there, she met a woman who reminded her of her mother and insisted that she take up painting. Lawson began taking classes from some highly regarded artists in the area, unbeknownst to her then, and for years used the seashore as her primary subject. Eventually, she began selling her work in shows.

Nearly nine years ago, Lawson moved from Oregon to Las Vegas to be closer to family. Soon after, she started teaching oil and watercolor classes at local art supply stores, community centers and studios. Animals were always one of her favorite subjects, and she began taking commissions for pet portraits. Though she doesn’t have the time or space to care for pets of her own, she’s had many animals over the years and now regularly pet-sits.

“I think people like to see their animals presented in an art form, more than a photo,” Lawson says.

PAINTING POOCHES

At the pet portrait workshops like Thursday’s, most of the students have painting experience. Lawson guides them through the steps, first enlarging a photo of their pet and then showing them how to transfer a blue and white outline of their image to the 12-by-12-inch canvas.

“Georgia shows you little ways to do things so that it turns out well,” says Libby Chan, the City Lights Art Gallery director and a student at the workshop. She painted her son’s husky.

After getting the eyes and nose in place, they fill in the face with layers and layers of oil paint. Lawson never uses black paint, even for animals with black fur, and instead uses indigo. “It’s so dark, but you can’t tell it’s not black. Normal black, when it dries, lays flat, where indigo stays alive, that’s the best I can explain it,” Lawson says. “Once they use it, they never use black again.”

Lucia Sullivan mainly paints landscapes, but joined the workshop to paint her husky-shepherd mix. “I’ve always enjoyed the way that Georgia paints because (the animals) look animated and just seem less realistic and more of a personality,” she says. “It’s just fun to do different things. It’s always good to keep up your skills, that’s what makes it fun.”

Behind the animal, they paint a solid background in a contrasting color — blue behind a dog with orange fur, for example. Around the face the students add some shading to create dimension and help the pet pop off the page.

When the oil paint has dried in about a week, each artist will go back in and add a few transparent wisps of paint for the whiskers.

The last step for today, though? Toasting a day well spent the best way Lawson knows how: with a glass of bubbly.

Read more from Sarah Corsa at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at scorsa@reviewjournal.com. Follow @sarahcorsa on Twitter.

 