Cynthia Gregory stages ‘Swan Lake,’ the ballet that made her a star, in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

What: "Swan Lake"

Who: Nevada Ballet Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave.

Tickets: $29-$139 (702-749-2000, www.thesmithcenter.com)

JUST A LITTLE TOUCH OF STAR QUALITY

Staging Nevada Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake," former prima ballerina Cynthia Gregory showed dancers a step.

" 'The sofa — Rudy called it that,' " dancer Alissa Dale remembers. "Rudy" being the legendary Rudolf Nureyev, one of Gregory's during her equally legendary ballet career.

"It's so amazing that someone who reached the ultimate" is "willing and able to share her information — and not having an ego about anything," dancer Steven Goforth says of NBT artistic coach Gregory, a Henderson resident who's staging "Swan Lake."

When dancer Alissa Dale first met Gregory backstage after an NBT performance, "I remember being starstruck," Dale recalls. "She was so nice and so generous." And when Gregory said "she enjoyed our show, I was like, 'she's lying.' "

But she wasn't. "Her generosity is boundless," Dale says of Gregory, who's coached her in other roles.

"It's really easy to work with her," adds dancer Stephan Azulay. "When someone's that nice and that appreciative, it takes all the fear away."

And though Gregory's "Swan Lake" performance may be considered definitive, "she allows us the opportunity to be ourselves," Dale notes. "She doesn't need me to do what she did."

Throughout rehearsals, "the strongest emphasis is the story," Azulay observes, and "less about amazing tricks."

Or, as Goforth says, "If you're not telling the story, it's a waste of our time."

Even so, "watching (Gregory) do" an arm movement (or, in ballet talk, port de bras) "was mind-blowing," he adds, from "her entire arm and down to her fingers — and her facial expression."

NBT dancers are "so lucky to see that," in Goforth's view. Little wonder he admits to still being "a little starstruck."