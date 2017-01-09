Ex-POW’s Holocaust story told on film at Summerlin Library

David Brichetto was always mesmerized by his mother’s recollection of Jack Taylor.

An original frogman of the U.S. Navy — which would later become the Navy SEALs — Taylor was a relative of Brichetto’s (his mother’s cousin), but the two never met.

“I was a little kid hearing about World War II and frogmen,” Brichetto said. “And with the advent of the internet, I started Googling it.”

After verifying some facts, Brichetto was determined to tell Taylor’s story. He retired from police work in 2014 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and moved to Las Vegas to write a screenplay about Taylor’s role as a spy and survivor of Mauthausen, an Austrian concentration camp.

Brichetto’s film, “A Voice From Mauthausen,” is scheduled to be shown at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle.

The film is done in black and white to further the feel of that time period. Taylor was among the first recruits for the Navy’s frogmen. He parachuted behind enemy lines and conducted espionage missions to help the Allied forces. When his cover was blown, Taylor was thrown into the concentration camp. He did hard labor and dropped 60 pounds (174 to 114).

Mauthausen was classified as a “Category III” camp in January 1941, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. It was the deadliest category, where prisoners were marked as “Rûckkehr unerwünscht” (return not desired) and “Vernichtung durch arbeit” (extermination by work).

Per the Geneva Conventions, captured American military were not supposed to be in German concentration camps. The Nazis did not abide and marked Taylor for execution.

The Allies freed the camp just hours before that was set to happen.

But Taylor’s dose of heroism wasn’t depleted yet. He had the wherewithal to go into the camp’s offices and gather the lists of names of those who died there, so families could know what happened to their loved ones.

Taylor received various medals — Navy Cross, P.O.W. and Purple Heart medals.

Brichetto said he wrote the screenplay because he wanted to “keep history alive, especially about the Holocaust” and to show how the Navy SEALs originated.

The work was picked up by producer Anthony Sperduti, who made it into a short film. Sperduti had to view hours of film taken at concentration camps.

“It was very surreal in some ways,” he said. “You read about it in school books and history books and you see reenactments in films, but when you see the eyes of the people who lived it, it was horrific.”

The film is a mere 21 minutes long and has garnered a long list of awards including three from the Golden Gate International Film Festival and WorldFest Houston International Film Festival.

Actor Tim Tucker, also from Las Vegas, plays Taylor being questioned as a witness at the war crimes trials in Nuremberg and Dachau.

“There were so many (aspects) of Jack Taylor’s life that could be made into a movie — his frogman training, his missions, his sailing solo around the world, being a pilot, surviving a mine cave-in in Alaska,” Brichetto said. “I’m just amazed at his story. He was trained as a dentist, an orthodontist. He could have had a position on a hospital ship, far from enemy lines, but he felt so strongly that he could make a contribution to the war effort that he volunteered for active duty.”

After the Allies freed the camp, Taylor returned stateside to adventures of his own making. Taylor was killed in 1959 in a solo plane crash in California.

Brichetto said he learned from his mother that her cousin helped with several inventions and procedures that advanced the work of frogmen, such as ensuring the bubbles from their breathing gear did not rise to the surface and give away their presence while in the military.

“He didn’t want fame,” he said. “He’d probably go, ‘Why did you do a film on me?’”

Admission to the movie is free. It includes stock footage from the Holocaust, so this is not suitable for children. Call 702-507-3860.

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.