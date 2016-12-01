First Friday celebrates holiday season with toy drive

Holiday “Reflections” — from live painting to a toy drive — inspire December’s First Friday celebration, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m. in the downtown arts district.

December’s featured artist, Alexander Huerta — who, years ago, started his career at First Friday before opening his own studio and gallery in the Arts Factory — will paint large canvases as part of his Radiant Series.

Live mural painting also will take place at the Mission Linen building on Coolidge Avenue.

“The Gifting Tree,” created by local artist Justin Lepper, is the focus for First Friday’s toy drive. Donated toys will be designated for “We Love Downtown,” a community movement that began at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Area Command Unit.

Uber also will participate in the First Friday toy drive; prior to the event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Uber will send drivers to pick up toy donations from local businesses and bring them to First Friday. Visit newsroom.uber.com for more information; otherwise, toy donations will be accepted at the Uber tent during First Friday.

Mingo’s, 1017 S. First St., also will serve as a toy drop-off location.

And in honor of World AIDS Day, Mingo’s will partner with Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada and Golden Rainbow to provide HIV testing and prevention education.

A rock-climbing wall, a drum circle and a dance party — attended by the Man in the Mirror, in honor of December’s “Reflection” theme — also are scheduled during Friday’s event.

Other First Friday highlights include:

■ In Art Style: emerging and established artists, arts, crafts and interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity.

■ At the ArtWalk: work by emerging Las Vegas artists at booths in the main festival area, plus galleries and studios at the Arts Factory and Art Square.

■ On California Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard: Family fun with Youth Outdoor Unity, including rodeo-style roping and a petting zoo, plus galleries.

■ The Dance DepARTment, on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets, features music and various dance forms.

■ More than 30 food trucks and artisan food vendors

■ Live entertainment on the main stage

For more information on First Friday, visit www.firstfridaylasvegas.com, www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas or Twitter @FirstFridayLV.