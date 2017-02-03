First Friday celebrates “From the heART” in February

Art of, and from, the heart keys February’s First Friday. Especially for attendees who want to get into the act.

Themed “From the heART,” the downtown Arts District’s monthly happening includes the chance for artists and guests to embellish a large heart.

Jasmine Farro also will help guests to paint-by-numbers during the event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m.

A trio of featured artists share the February First Friday spotlight.

Contemporary stencil artist Baesia (Anastasia Brenan) will collaborate with Lucy Ford, merging pop and street art. In addition, Southern California’s Blake Byers will paint a large mural during First Friday hours.

The First Friday welcome tent will feature face painting and press-on tattoos depicting the city of Las Vegas’ logo.

Speaking of Las Vegas, two local bands lead the First Friday entertainment lineup: Kella Bo Bella, playing folk blues, and rockers Twenty8. Demi Vie and Bri Padilla also will perform on the main stage.

Multiple galleries at the Arts Factory (103 E. Charleston Blvd.) and Art Square (1025 S. First St.) will be open during First Friday.

Also on the February First Friday schedule:

■ The Dance DepARTment, on Coolidge Avenue (between First and Main streets)

■ Drum Circles, in various locations throughout First Friday

■ More than 30 food trucks and vendors

For more details on First Friday, go online to www.firstfridaylasvegas.com, www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas or Twitter @FirstFridayLV.