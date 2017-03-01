Here’s the the Smith Center’s 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas lineup

Wait ’til next year.

You’ll have to — because “Hamilton” doesn’t hit The Smith Center until May 29, 2018.

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway sensation about (more than) one of America’s Founding Fathers will run almost a month in the center’s Reynolds Hall, according to Smith Center officials, who announced the 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas season Tuesday.

The spoofy “Something Rotten!” — about Elizabethan-era brothers, eager to escape the shadow of William Shakespeare, who create the world’s first musical — leads off the nine-show lineup in August.

The season also includes the Tony-winning revival of the very first musical to play Reynolds Hall, “The Color Purple.”

Another Tony-winning revival, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” joins the 20th-anniversary tour of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent.”

Rounding out the schedule: the Tony-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” sequel “Love Never Dies,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and a stage version of the 1992 movie hit “The Bodyguard.”

Smith Center vice president Paul Beard — who oversees the Broadway Las Vegas schedule — describes the lineup as “eclectic,” with “an amazing range.”

As for the season’s hottest ticket, “Hamilton,” Beard says “at least two weeks (of the run) will be out on general sale. One full week will be allocated to subscribers.” In addition, Smith Center officials are expecting the subscription base to swell to gain access to “Hamilton.” Subscribers have first priority for tickets; renewing subscribers are guaranteed seats.

Because of high demand for “Hamilton,” the musical’s producers have “an acute sensitivity to scalpers” and “are working with us hand in glove to manage (ticket) allocation and distribution,” according to Beard. “I don’t know if there’ll be plenty of tickets,” but he promises “wide-open sales — as long as they last.”

