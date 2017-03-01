Posted 

Here’s the the Smith Center’s 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas lineup

web1_chris-de-sean-lee-jose-ramos-wallace-smith-miguel-cervantes---hamilton-chicago-company--c--joan-marcus-2016_8054593.jpg
Chris De'Sean Lee, Jose Ramos, Wallace Smith and Miguel Cervantes star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton." (Joan Marcus)

web1_love-never-dies-rgb_8054593.jpg
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "The Phantom of the Opera" is coming to The Smith Center. (Stage Entertainment Germany)

web1_cast-of-disney-s-the-little-mermaid-photo-by-mark--tracy-photography_8054593.jpg
"The Little Mermaid." (Mark Tracy Photography)

web1_0030_cynthia-erivo-and-joaquina-kalukango-in-the-color-purple-on-broadway-photo-by-matthew-murphy-2016_8054593.jpg
Cynthia-Erivo and Joaquina-Kalukango star in "The Color Purple." (Matthew Murphy)

web1_something-rotten_8054593.jpg
Brian d'Arcy James and Christian Borle star in "Something Rotten." (Joan Marcus)

web1_bodygaurd_deborahcox_8054593.jpg
Grammy nominee Deborah Cox plays superstar singer Rachel Marron in the musical version of The Bodyguard, singing such favorites as I Will Always Love You. (Courtesy The Smith Center)

web1_curioustour_8054593.jpg
Adam Langdon in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." (Flickr)

web1_jose-llana-and-laura-michelle-kelly-in-rodgers--hammerstein-s-the-king-and-i--photo-by-matthew-murphy--2-_8054593.jpg
Jose Llana and Laura Michelle Kelly star in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King and I." (Matthew Murphy Photography)

web1_love-never-dies_8054593.jpg
Andrew Lloyd Webber Liebe Stirbt Nie Musical Operettenhaus Hamburg Stage Entertainment Germany _R2_4417

web1_rent13_8054593.jpg
"Rent" (Courtesy)

web1_bodygaurd_deborahcox-rgb_8054593.jpg
Deborah Cox in "The Bodyguard." (Courtesy)

By CAROL CLING
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Wait ’til next year.

You’ll have to — because “Hamilton” doesn’t hit The Smith Center until May 29, 2018. hamiltonmusical

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway sensation about (more than) one of America’s Founding Fathers will run almost a month in the center’s Reynolds Hall, according to Smith Center officials, who announced the 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas season Tuesday.

The spoofy “Something Rotten!” — about Elizabethan-era brothers, eager to escape the shadow of William Shakespeare, who create the world’s first musical — leads off the nine-show lineup in August. somethingrotten

The season also includes the Tony-winning revival of the very first musical to play Reynolds Hall, “The Color Purple.” colorpurple

Another Tony-winning revival, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” joins the 20th-anniversary tour of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent.” annaking

Rounding out the schedule: the Tony-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” sequel “Love Never Dies,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and a stage version of the 1992 movie hit “The Bodyguard.” phantomgif

Smith Center vice president Paul Beard — who oversees the Broadway Las Vegas schedule — describes the lineup as “eclectic,” with “an amazing range.” mermaid

As for the season’s hottest ticket, “Hamilton,” Beard says “at least two weeks (of the run) will be out on general sale. One full week will be allocated to subscribers.” In addition, Smith Center officials are expecting the subscription base to swell to gain access to “Hamilton.” Subscribers have first priority for tickets; renewing subscribers are guaranteed seats.

Because of high demand for “Hamilton,” the musical’s producers have “an acute sensitivity to scalpers” and “are working with us hand in glove to manage (ticket) allocation and distribution,” according to Beard. “I don’t know if there’ll be plenty of tickets,” but he promises “wide-open sales — as long as they last.”

Read more from Carol Cling at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at ccling@reviewjournal.com and follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

The Smith Center's 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas season

"Something Rotten!" (Aug. 8-13) — Desperate to write a hit play, but stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as the Bard, one Will Shakespeare by name, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom follow a soothsayer's pronouncement by writing a play that involves not only acting but singing and dancing.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (Sept. 19-24) — Simon Stephens' Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, based on Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, focuses on an autistic 15-year-old math genius who sets out to find the true culprit when he's suspected of killing his neighbor's dog.

"The Little Mermaid" (Oct. 3-8) — Based on the Oscar-winning 1989 animated feature inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's tale (tail?), this Disney musical takes audiences "Under the Sea" as the title princess, Ariel, follows her heart and leaves her ocean home.

"The King and I" (Oct. 25-29) — The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic, set in 1860s Bangkok, traces the unconventional relationship between the King of Siam and the widowed British governess he brings to teach his many children about the modern world.

"The Bodyguard" (Nov. 21-26) — Grammy nominee Deborah Cox headlines this stage adaptation of the 1992 movie, about the unexpected romance between an ex-Secret Service agent and the superstar singer he's hired to protect.

"Rent" (Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018) — The 20th-anniversary tour of Jonathan Larson's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, inspired by Puccini's "La Boheme," follows a year in the life of seven struggling artists in New York at the turn of the millennium.

"Love Never Dies" (March 20-25, 2018) — In composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's 10-years-after "Phantom of the Opera" sequel, soprano Christine Daae, along with her husband Raoul and son Gustave, journeys to New York to perform at the invitation of an anonymous impresario. (Guess who?)

"The Color Purple" (April 24-29, 2018) — The 2016 Tony-winning best revival reimagines the musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel, as Celie deals with challenges from domestic violence to racism in the segregated South in the first half of the 20th century.

"Hamilton" (May 29-June 24, 2018) — Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning hip-hop account of the unlikely founding father's rise from orphaned immigrant to American revolutionary to architect of the new nation's financial system.

Seven-, eight- or nine-show season subscriptions are available; season subscribers will receive first priority for "Hamilton" tickets. Current subscribers who renew for the 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas season are guaranteed tickets to "Hamilton's" Smith Center run.

For more information, call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com

 