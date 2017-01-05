Interactive project will get you thinking about the future at First Friday

The future is now.

At least at January’s First Friday, where visitors will “Step into the Future” via an interactive project focusing on wishes for 2017.

The themed activity calls for guests to stamp footprints onto a canvas (using shoes provided by First Friday) and write their wishes for the new year.

Jasmine Farro also will help guests paint — by numbers — while January’s featured artist, Lake Paints, will create a spray-painted piece on the Coolidge Avenue side of the Mission Linen Building.

On the musical side, Friday’s entertainment lineup includes main-stage performers DeBlanc Music (6-7:30 p.m.), Joey Micelli & Jazzy (8-8:45 p.m.), TEEJ (9-9:45 p.m.) and Mackenzie from 10:15 to 10:45 p.m., along with the monthly Drum Circle.

Other scheduled attractions for the arts district event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m., include:

■ ArtWalk, showcasing work by emerging artists in booths in the main festival area, along with galleries and studios in the Arts Factory and Art Square

■ Art Style, with works by emerging and established artists, along with arts, crafts and interactive painting

■ Dance DepARTment, presenting a variety of dance forms on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets

■ More than 30 food trucks and artisan food vendors

For more details, click on www.firstfridaylasvegas.com or visit www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas or @FirstFridayLV on Twitter.

