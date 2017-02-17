Posted Updated 

John O’Hurley to be first guest for ‘George Bugatti’s Piano Bar’ at The Smith Center

Singer-pianist George Bugatti poses for a portrait on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Bootlegger Bistro in Las Vegas. Bugatti's &quot;George Bugatti's Piano Bar&quot; is a new series to be presented at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Robin Givens, left, and John O'Hurley perform &quot;We Both Reached for the Gun,&quot; a number from the musical &quot;Chicago,&quot; during a photocall Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2006, in New York. Givens and O'Hurley make their Broadway debuts on Jan. 16, 2006 as Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn in &quot;Chicago&quot; at the Ambassador Theatre. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Las Vegas company of Monty Pythonճ SPAMALOT at the Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2007. (Courtesy of Carol Rosegg)

By CAROL CLING
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two guys walk into a bar. But not just any bar.

It’s “George Bugatti’s Piano Bar,” alias The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz.

As for the two guys, one is pianist and singer Bugatti. The other is actor John O’Hurley, Bugatti’s first guest in his new Cabaret Jazz series, which opens Sunday.

“The only people I’m going to be bringing on are people I’ve met in piano bars,” Bugatti says. “John was the first person who popped into my head.” (The second is Antonia Bennett — her dad is a guy named Tony Bennett — who’ll join Bugatti on May 19.)

O’Hurley — whose roles range from J. Peterman on “Seinfeld” to King Arthur during “Spamalot’s” 2007-08 run at Wynn Las Vegas — first caught Bugatti’s act at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, “when it was the place to go and he was the guy to see,” the actor notes.

Bugatti would pick a couple of numbers for them to do together, O’Hurley recalls in a telephone interview. “George had the same affinity for the Great American Songbook I did, when melody and lyrics were important, when the songs were hummable and the songs told stories.”

Currently touring as “Chicago’s” razzle-dazzle defense attorney Billy Flynn (a role he also played on Broadway), O’Hurley’s taking a break to make his Smith Center debut in what he’s heard described as “the most beautiful little cabaret room in all of Vegas.”

 

To Bugatti — who turned to New York piano bars after an injury ended his dreams of becoming a classical pianist — the atmosphere is “so conducive to a certain kind of music,” he says. “It’s musical theater, but it’s jazz, but it’s a bar. It just encompasses a lot of different things.”

One of them, O’Hurley says, is the intimate style of music, with songs meant to be sung at a distance of three to five feet away. “The songs are so honest and the songs are so authentic,” they encourage a connection between performer and audience.

“You’re the leader,” Bugatti agrees. “But you follow the room and follow the people.”

It’s a talent Bugatti’s honed at piano bars from New York to Las Vegas, where he opened Bellagio’s now-gone Fontana Lounge alongside cabaret favorites Michael Feinstein and John Pizzarelli. At the Bootlegger Bistro, his “on-and-off” local base for two years, Bugatti returns to the piano-bar vibe “especially later in the evening, when people are here for the music.”

That chance to combine songs and stories in turn inspired Bugatti’s “Piano Bar” series.

At Sunday’s show, Bugatti will start the first 15 minutes, then bring O’Hurley out to “have our silliness. Then he’ll do his thing.”

O’Hurley’s thing: his cabaret act “A Man With Standards,” which he describes as “supper club (with) everything except the supper.” In other words, “stories of my life along with music (of the time), all the way from ‘The Itsy-Bitsy Spider’ in elementary school, all the way through Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra and Anthony Newley.”

Not to mention another songwriter by the name of John O’Hurley. He wrote one of those songs, “The Greatest Love the World Has Known,” for his wife’s 40th birthday and “every time I sing it, I watch people wipe their eyes.”

Contact her at ccling@reviewjournal.com and follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

No, he's not J. Peterman, but he played him on TV …

John O'Hurley's played multiple roles, from "Chicago" on Broadway to "Spamalot" on the Strip.

But to TV viewers, he'll always be J. Peterman, the grandiloquent, globe-trotting catalog mogul Julia Louis Dreyfus' Elaine called boss (from 1995 to 1998, anyway) on "Seinfeld."

So strong is the memory of O'Hurley's deadpan turn that audiences are surprised by the actor's musical talents.

"When I do my one-man show, they don't know what to expect," O'Hurley admits.

What they can expect: along with the songs, tales that are "funny, but also poignant, (from) gentler moments in my life. It's a fun, lighthearted way to sit and tell stories of my life, which I love to do."

One of his favorite stories involves his portrayal of J. Peterman — and his relationship with his real-life namesake, who recruited O'Hurley as co-owner of the catalog company after it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The real Peterman will "use his name" while out and about and those he encounters will reply, " 'No, you're not,' " O'Hurley says cheerfully.

One day while in New York City, O'Hurley and Peterman were walking to lunch and passing "cops roll down the window and yell, 'Hey, Peterman!' " O'Hurley recalls. "And they're not talking to him. It's the greatest act of identity theft in history — and I'm not giving it back."

 