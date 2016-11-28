Kids can see select Broadway shows for free on Feb. 28

NEW YORK — Great deals on Broadway are few and far between but in February — for one day only — kids get to go for free.

The annual Kids’ Night on Broadway will be held Feb. 28, allowing children 18 and under to attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The shows available are:

“Aladdin”

“Beautiful: the Carole King Musical”

“A Bronx Tale”

“Cats”

“Chicago”

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“In Transit”

“Jitney”

“Kinky Boots”

“The Lion King”

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

“On Your Feet!”

“The Phantom of the Opera”

“School of Rock the Musical”

“Significant Other”

“Waitress”

“Wicked”

Tickets to participating shows go on sale Dec. 6.