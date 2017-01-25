Posted 

Las Vegas celebrates the Year of the Rooster for Chinese New Year — PHOTOS

The lobby of Aria is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The lobby of Aria is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A lion decorates the lobby of Aria for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Crystals at City Center is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Aria marquee displays a message for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A dragon is seen suspended from the ceiling for Chinese New Year between Wynn and Encore Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The lobby of the Venetian displays banners celebrating Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A store display at Wynn is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The front lobby in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The front lobby in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The atrium in the Palazzo is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Bellagio Conservatory is seen decorated for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A model of the soon-to-open Bellagio Shanghai is seen in the Bellagio Conservatory Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A flower bed is decorated for Chinese New Year at Crystals Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The marquee at Aria displays a message for Chinese New Year Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

Rise with the sun and celebrate the Year of the Rooster in Las Vegas.

Various Strip casinos like the Aria, Palazzo and Bellagio have decorations strung up in preparation for Chinese New Year 2017, which begins on Saturday, January 28.

The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens transformed its 14,000 square-foot floral garden into a celebration of the Rooster, with a 10-foot animated chicken atop a 35-foot-tall mountain.

A hand-painted fire rooster that stands 15-feet-tall is on display at the Waterfall Atrium and Garden at the Palazzo in honor of the lunar new year.

Quite a few Las Vegas properties have festivities planned in celebration of the new year, including Crystals, the Linq and the newest off-Strip resort, Lucky Dragon.

The Year of the Rooster is the 10th of the 12-year cycle.

 