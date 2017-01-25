Las Vegas celebrates the Year of the Rooster for Chinese New Year — PHOTOS

Rise with the sun and celebrate the Year of the Rooster in Las Vegas.

Various Strip casinos like the Aria, Palazzo and Bellagio have decorations strung up in preparation for Chinese New Year 2017, which begins on Saturday, January 28.

The Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens transformed its 14,000 square-foot floral garden into a celebration of the Rooster, with a 10-foot animated chicken atop a 35-foot-tall mountain.

A hand-painted fire rooster that stands 15-feet-tall is on display at the Waterfall Atrium and Garden at the Palazzo in honor of the lunar new year.

Quite a few Las Vegas properties have festivities planned in celebration of the new year, including Crystals, the Linq and the newest off-Strip resort, Lucky Dragon.

The Year of the Rooster is the 10th of the 12-year cycle.