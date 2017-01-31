Posted 

Las Vegas students uncover hidden talents in sculptor’s classes

Anne Furno, a student in Sharon Gainsburg's stone carving class, puts the final touches on her carving of a kneeling woman. Next, she will wet sand the piece to help achieve a smooth and shiny finish. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Judith Lin Sullivan adjusts her sculpture "Muse" during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery. Sullivan worked on this sculpture for an entire year, both in her backyard and at instructor Sharon Gainsburg's studio. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly 200 people attended a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Artist Sharon Gainsburg talks with attendees during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition. Gainsburg came to stone carving after years of sculpting with clay. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brooks Pierce looks at "Family" by Ronnie Tee Smith during a reception for the Rock Stars III exhibition. The exhibition features the work of sculptor Sharon Gainsburg and her students. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sharon Gainsburg's student Susan Weintz carved "Spellbound" out of alabaster. The 73 year old learned about Gainsburg's class from a friend and fell in love with the art. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees look at "Reflection" by Doug Clark during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas. Students with as little as one year of experience carving stone have pieces in the gallery. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marian Pierce looks at a sculpture during a reception for the Rock Stars III exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Nearly 200 people attended the exhibition's opening reception. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Anne Furno, left, motions to her piece "Swan" during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly 200 people attended a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sharon Gainsburg speaks during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The sculptor moved to Las Vegas from New Jersey 12 years ago and restarted her teaching business. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Heyman's "How Do I Love Thee" is on display at the Metropolitan Gallery as part of the Rock Stars III exhibition. The exhibition, which includes the work of Sharon Gainsburg and her students, will be open through February 24. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Terry McLain stands next to her piece &quot;Personal Discovery&quot; during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees look at "Muse" by Judith Lin Sullivan during a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The piece took Sullivan a year from start to finish. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sharon Gainsburg's "Muse" is on display alongside her students' work at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas. Gainsburg, who's mainly carved in alabaster and marble, has had her work exhibited around the country. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nearly 200 people attended a reception for the Rock Stars III sculpture exhibition at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ronnie Tee Smith's "Family" is exhibited at the Metropolitan Gallery as part of the Rock Stars III exhibition. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Judith Lin Sullivan spent a year working on "Muse," which is now exhibited at the Metropolitan Gallery in downtown Las Vegas. She began carving about two and a half years ago. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sculptor Sharon Gainsburg, 74, has made a career as a sculptor, carving both abstract and figurative shapes into stone. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Sculptor Sharon Gainsburg, 74, reaches for a stone carving tool at her studio. She moved into the studio on West Oakey Boulevard about three years ago from the Arts District and now hosts students there three times a week. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Sculptor Sharon Gainsburg and her students carve alabaster in a variety of colors sourced from Utah and Italy. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

While some of Sharon Gainsburg's students practiced an artistic pursuit prior to beginning stone carving, others dubbed themselves decidedly non-artistic. But by starting with abstract shapes, Gainsburg is able to help all create sculptures from the stone. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Sculptor Sharon Gainsburg encourages her students to learn to let go of perfection when they step inside her studio, instead making the best of whatever mistakes they may make while carving a hunk of stone. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Students in Sharon Gainsburg's stone carving class use hammers, chisels, files and power tools to carve the desired shapes into the stone. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Susan Weintz, 73, begins shaping a rough piece of stone with a hammer and chisel at Sharon Gainsburg's studio. Weintz has mainly created abstract sculptures. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Carl Weller, 71, began taking stone carving classes with Sharon Gainsburg about six years ago. Since then, he's completed several abstract sculptures, which he plans to pass on to his children one day. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Most of Sharon Gainsburg's students spend three hours, once a week working on their stone carvings. Some students spend a year working on a single sculpture. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Students in Sharon Gainsburg's stone carving class use hammers, chisels, files and power tools to carve the desired shapes into the stone. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Sharon Gainsburg moved to her current studio on West Oakey Boulevard about three years ago from the Arts District. She hosts students, ranging in age, three times a week. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By SARAH CORSA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sharon Gainsburg’s stone sculpture studio sounds like a construction site. Of the several students in the day’s class, some wield whirring power tools while one woman is just beginning to chip away the corners of a rectangular block of alabaster with a hammer. Others slide steel files across their stones, piles of fine white powder accumulating on their tables.

Most come to the studio, hidden in a squat tan complex alongside tile stores and a jiu jitsu gym between Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard at West Oakey Boulevard, once a week for a three-hour session. At this pace, some of the works in progress could take as long as a year to complete.

Gainsburg, a white-haired woman with bright blue eyeliner, walks among the pupils, many of whom are of similar age. A prolific sculptor with decades of experience, she’s exhibited her own work throughout the country and helped her students see their pieces on pedestals as well.

This month, the students’ hours of chipping and filing culminate in an exhibition, “Rock Stars III,” at the Metropolitan Gallery in the Neonopolis mall downtown. The collection, which opened Thursday and will run through Feb. 24, gathers more than 30 carvings by both Gainsburg and her students. The rugged hunks of stone have been transformed into twisting abstract masses and realistic renderings of kneeling women or birds, some by artists with only a year of stone carving experience under their belt.

PAVING THE ARTISTS’ WAY

Many came to stone carving through Gainsburg’s 12-week course, “Unblocking your Creativity” at UNLV’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Whatever their previous media or method, they’d fallen into a creative void.

“I had never done any other kind of art, and I was stuck on a couple of songs I had been working on for years,” says Carl Weller, a singer-songwriter who found stone carving about six years ago. “I’d come back to them and I didn’t know where to go with them. Two weeks after I started her class, I finished them.”

Using Julia Cameron’s “The Artist’s Way,” students flex their artistic talents, or, in the case of those who end up in Gainsburg’s stone-carving class, discover ones they didn’t know they had.

Of the students who’ve come from this class, some believed they had no innate skill as visual artists prior to having a stone in front of them. But under Gainsburg’s tutelage, they’ve been able to uncover, or at least develop, a proclivity for art. “If you’re not born with it, she kind of instills it in you,” says student Susan Weintz.

Gainsburg gently suggests newcomers’ next steps and helps more experienced students reveal in the stone what’s in their mind’s eye. She teaches that the stone is alive — if they’re attentive, the students can determine which way the stone should curve and deepen.

Each student begins by creating an abstract sculpture and focusing on creating certain shapes in the rock. “They become more relaxed and they really start getting an understanding of the material,” Gainsburg says.

Then, when they’re a few sculptures in, they can try their hand at realistic subjects, some choosing to make human bodies and faces, fish or even a penguin.

“As a teacher, I so appreciate what she does because you get the person who’s in here for the first day or people who’ve been here five years, and she’s going all around dealing with all kinds of levels,” says Lara Kalt, a student of Gainsburg’s for five years.

Because each movement with the file or hammer is literally set in stone, students learn to let go of perfectionism. Even if a section of their sculpture cracks off, that’s nothing some glue can’t fix.

“One thing that I have found in this class is that it takes you out of the habit of perfection, that I really can, whatever it is, I can make it something else,” Weintz says.

‘THAT’S WHAT ART DOES’

Gainsburg took on students to begin with at the recommendation of another teacher as a way to better her own craft. By helping students work through challenges in their work, the thinking went, she could more clearly tackle her own.

At the time, she lived in New Jersey and had been carving stone for three years. She recruited her first student after making an announcement in an exercise class. From there, she built a teaching business through word of mouth, attracting some students who traveled for two hours to reach her class. That was 25 years ago.

Twelve years ago, she moved to Las Vegas at the urging of her daughter. She was hesitant, given the following of students she’d built in New Jersey. Rebuilding her business in a new city at age 62 didn’t seem feasible.

“She said, ‘Oh Mom, you’ve done it once, you can do it again,’ ” Gainsburg says.

But looking at the exhibition at the Metropolitan gallery, you’d never guess she was at one point a Vegas transplant without a roster of emerging artists coming up under her direction. Twenty-seven students have pieces on display, some of whom have been working with her for eight years.

In her Saturday class, which is mostly made up of working professionals as opposed to retirees, Gainsburg likes to ask students whether they’ve thought about their job at all as they were carving. The students usually surprise themselves by answering no.

“And so they leave with such a sense of accomplishment and calm, because they needed this to balance,” Gainsburg says. “And that’s what art does.”

Read more from Sarah Corsa at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at scorsa@reviewjournal.com and follow @sarahcorsa on Twitter.

 