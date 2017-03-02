Posted 

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

web1_first-friday-march_8052226.jpgBuy Photo
First Friday’s featured artist for March, Tanya Michelle of Galerie Miscre8, will paint a mural during the downtown arts district event. (First Friday Foundation)

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

web1_reg-size-smile_8052226.jpg
Larry Domsky of Domsky Glass will demonstrate how to transform molten glass into art during a three-night open house Thursday through Saturday. (First Friday Foundation)

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

web1_domsky-glass-2_8052226.jpg
Larry Domsky of Domsky Glass will demonstrate the process of transforming molten glass into art during a three-night open house Thursday through Saturday. (Domsky Glass)

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

web1_revengeonapollosamuraitoshi_8052226.jpg

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

web1_copy_revengeonapollosamuraitoshi_8052226.jpg

Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

web1_free-running_8052226.jpg
Black urban hip hop dancer jumping high on a concrete background. The muscular man is athletic and active. The concrete wall looks like an urban setting. The man is break dancing or doing parkour.

By CAROL CLING
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

March’s First Friday is on the move. Literally.

Themed “March for Art,” Friday’s Arts District event introduces parkour — where participants flip and jump from (and over) obstacles to travel from one point to another — with demonstrations from members of the World Freerunning Parkour Federation.

First Friday’s featured artist, Tanya Michelle, also will be on the move, painting a mural on the Coolidge Avenue wall of the old Mission Building during the event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Michelle owns Galerie Miscre8 in downtown’s Juhl Promenade.

And the Arts Factory’s Wonderland Gallery expands, adding a second gallery — near the north entrance — to its existing location. (The new space previously housed, among other galleries, Trifecta Gallery.)

The Kids Zone returns to First Friday with interactive family fun.

Also on the First Friday schedule:

■ Live music on the main stage from Las Vegas Academy students, Deblanc Music and Rising Stars young artists

■ Emerging and established artists, arts, crafts and interactive painting

■ Artist booths in the main festival area, plus Arts Factory and Art Square galleries

■ The Dance DepARTment, with a variety of music and dance choices on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets

■ Community Productions’ Drum Circle

■ More than 30 food trucks and artisan food vendors

For more information on First Friday, visit www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas, Twitter (@FirstFridayLV) or www.firstfridaylasvegas.com.

 