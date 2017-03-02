Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

A window on the world of creating glass

You've probably seen the work of Las Vegas-based glass and metal artists Barbara and Larry Domsky at, among other places, McCarran Airport's Terminal 3, UNLV and Wynn Las Vegas.

Now you can see how they create that work during a three-day open house at their Highland Drive studio.

Larry Domsky will demonstrate the process of transforming molten glass into art from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Domsky Glass DG Gallery, 2758 S. Highland Drive.

Also on display: "Tempest" by artist KD Matheson and jewelry by Jason Fabbi.

For more information on the free open house, call 702-616-2830.