Parkour demonstrations join First Friday Las Vegas’ March lineup

March’s First Friday is on the move. Literally.
Themed “March for Art,” Friday’s Arts District event introduces parkour — where participants flip and jump from (and over) obstacles to travel from one point to another — with demonstrations from members of the World Freerunning Parkour Federation.
March's First Friday is this week! pic.twitter.com/RSXAo1OpCm— First Friday LV (@FirstFridayLV) February 27, 2017
First Friday’s featured artist, Tanya Michelle, also will be on the move, painting a mural on the Coolidge Avenue wall of the old Mission Building during the event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Michelle owns Galerie Miscre8 in downtown’s Juhl Promenade.
And the Arts Factory’s Wonderland Gallery expands, adding a second gallery — near the north entrance — to its existing location. (The new space previously housed, among other galleries, Trifecta Gallery.)
The Kids Zone returns to First Friday with interactive family fun.
Also on the First Friday schedule:
■ Live music on the main stage from Las Vegas Academy students, Deblanc Music and Rising Stars young artists
■ Emerging and established artists, arts, crafts and interactive painting
■ Artist booths in the main festival area, plus Arts Factory and Art Square galleries
■ The Dance DepARTment, with a variety of music and dance choices on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets
■ Community Productions’ Drum Circle
■ More than 30 food trucks and artisan food vendors
For more information on First Friday, visit www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas, Twitter (@FirstFridayLV) or www.firstfridaylasvegas.com.