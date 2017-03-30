Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Disgraced” visits UNLV, Cockroach theaters

Preview

What: "Disgraced"

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday; also 7:30 p.m. April 6-8, 2:30 p.m. April 8-9, 8 p.m. April 14-15 and 21-22, 2 p.m. April 16 and 23

Where: Black Box Theatre, UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway (through April 9); Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. (April 14-23)

Tickets: $14.75-$16.50 at UNLV (702-895-2787, www.unlv.edu/nct), $12-$20 at Art Square (725-222-9661, www.cockroachtheatre.com)

Nevada Conservatory, Cockroach theaters continue collaboration

UNLV-based Nevada Conservatory Theatre (the university's professional theater training program) and Arts District-based Cockroach Theatre may have different audiences and different approaches.

Once a year, however, they have the same play.

This year's production, the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Disgraced," opens at UNLV on Friday, then transfers downtown to Cockroach in mid-April.

"Year over year, one side takes a little bit more of a lead," explains Levi Fackrell, Cockroach's artistic director.

Last year, Cockroach took the lead with the original musical "Bright Side." This year, it's NCT's turn to originate the production.

"Disgraced" marks the fourth collaboration between NCT and Cockroach, which was founded in 2003 by recent UNLV theater graduates.

The partnership "gives the university and the theater a chance to give back and have a connection to the community," says Christopher Edwards, NCT's artistic director.

In addition, "it allows, on both sides, for audience development," Edwards explains. "The folks who tend to go to Cockroach shows tend to skew a little younger." Putting NCT's "Disgraced" on Cockroach's home stage at Art Square Theatre allows their audience to see what's going on at NCT.

The collaboration also benefits student designers, who create a design that fits two places, Fackrell points out.

The NCT-Cockroach collaboration also benefits those on stage, according to "Disgraced" director Clarence Gilyard.

"It gets our graduate students in professional houses," he notes — for a longer period than if "Disgraced" stayed put in UNLV's Black Box Theatre.

"To have a monthlong run is a gift," the director says.

Adds Fackrell, "the more they're able to get runs with audiences, the more the nuances start to come out."

Or, as Gilyard promises, "it's going to be a different play by the time it gets to Cockroach. In a good way."