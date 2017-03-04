RJ’s arts and culture writer shares her 5 favorite Smith Center performances

People started talking about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts long before the doors officially opened on March 10,2012. Now, almost 2,000 performances later, there's even more to say. Here are five perspectives on The Smith Center'simpact during its first five years:

• Paul Beard, vice president/chief operating officer, The Smith Center: "It would be hard to find anything to complain about. I think that people in Las Vegas almost can't remember a time when The Smith Center wasn't here."

• Cynthia Gregory, artistic coach, Nevada Ballet Theatre: "It'sso good for this company. The company looks so much better onstage. This has the grand majesty of it, the grandeur of it.It's wonderful for ballet. Anybody can come and enjoy it."

• Troy Heard, artistic director, Majestic Repertory Theatre: "Besides being a cultural crown jewel … The Smith Center's educational outreach program has becomea necessary addition for valley students. [It] is guaranteeing that ourchildren are engaging with the arts early enough to instill a love and appreciation that will last a lifetime."

• Torrey Russell, founder, Broadway in the Hood: "The Hood has cast over 400 local youth and young adults fromdifferent walks of life who experienced the sheer exhilaration of performing onstage at The Smith Center. We are honoredto kick off our third Broadway in the Hood season at The Smith Center and we are looking forward to celebrating 30 more!"

• De Ann Letourneau, concertmaster, Las Vegas Philharmonic: "It's just put us on the map, (as) when people like (renownedviolinist and conductor) Pinchas Zukerman go on NPR and he says it's one of his favorite halls. … In the outside world,everyone knows about The Smith Center. ou just know it's going to be great. … It's been agame-changer for Las Vegas as a community."