RJ’s arts and culture writer shares her 5 favorite Smith Center performances

Since The Smith Center opened its doors, I’ve been fortunate to experience many memorable performances at the center’s multiple venues.
Some were expectedly impressive. (See: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater andMichael Tilson Thomas leading the London Symphony Orchestra.) Others, such as Cabaret Jazz’s monthly ComposersShowcase, turned out to be unexpectedly exciting.
In honor of The Smith Center’s fifth anniversary, here’s a list of five favorite performances.
1.“The Tempest” (2014) Such stuff as dreams are made on: The Smith Center’s first world premiere, this literally spellbinding Shakespeare production, co-adapted and co-directed by Las Vegas’ own Teller, began its theatrical voyage under the canopy of a carnival tent pitched in Symphony Park. A veritable phantasmagoria of delights, this was (and is) a“Tempest” for the ages, undeniably unique and utterly entrancing.
2. Stephen Sondheim (2012) The Broadway titan shared backstage memories, self-deprecating confessions and his creative philosophy (“The only kind of chances worth taking are the kind where you almost kill yourself”) in a scintillating evening made even more so thanks to musical performances by Tony-winners Christine Ebersole and Brian Stokes Mitchell. If there’s anything better than listening to Sondheim’s words, it’s hearing Sondheim’s songs; as a result, this turned out to be the best of both worlds.
3.Yo-Yo Ma, Odair and Sergio Assad (2012) Superstar cellist Yo-Yo Ma and guitar wizard brothers Odair and Sergio Assad(among others) led a magical musical tour to Brazil and beyond, reflecting Ma’s ongoing interest in world music — and his positively contagious delight in collaboration.
4. “Fun Home” (2017) Not always a fun place to be, this heart-wrenching Tony-winner proved that musicals can challenge gotta-sing-gotta-dance traditions to generate genuine, depth-charge dramatic power.
5.Barbara Cook (2012) The Smith Center’s swellegant Cabaret Jazz has welcomed many virtuoso performers, but this living legend (one of the few who truly deserves the term) delivered unalloyed joy with her dedication to the art, and heart, of popular song.
