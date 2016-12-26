Spray-paint artist featured for January’s First Friday

The First Friday arts festival is scheduled for 5 to 11 p.m. Jan. 6 at venues throughout the Las Vegas Arts District, near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. Live entertainment, artists’ booths, food vendors and more are planned. The event is set to include artists, the artisan bazaar, food trucks, music and a live painting exhibition. The streets surrounding the block that includes Art Square, 1025 S. First St., are set to close for tents and trucks with food, art and music.

January’s featured artist is Lake Paints, who is set to create a live spray-paint piece on the Coolidge Avenue side of the Mission Linen building. The event is set to include “Step into the Future,” an interactive art project in which guests may stamp footprints onto a canvas (using shoes provided by First Friday) and write their wishes for 2017; “Paint by Numbers” by Jasmine Farro, with two large frames on which visitors can paint by numbers; and the Epyk Dance DepARTment, where patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music and mingle while getting exercise on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets.

Scheduled live entertainment includes Joey Miceli with Jazzy, and TEEJ. A drum circle is planned from 5 to 11 p.m. at the drum bus. Visit drumbus.com.

Admission is free. On-street and paid parking is available close to the event, but spaces fill up early. Visitors are cautioned to avoid parking in unauthorized parking areas — such as vacant lots — as vehicles may be subject to towing.

The foundation has partnered with Uber and has planned a drop-off and pick-up point on Coolidge Avenue and First Street.

Visit firstfridaylasvegas.com.

Preview Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 offers a more low-key event. It is an opportunity to see many of the galleries and shows before the Friday crowds.

Galleries planning to participate in January’s First Friday include:

The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

First Floor

— 303 North Studio: Works by artist James Henninger. Visit tinyurl.com/303north or call 702-742-4021.

— 17 Moons Art Studio: Assemblages by Michael Delacruz. Visit 17moons.com or call 702-245-7725.

— Jana’s RedRoom: “Painting the Town Red: Nevada’s Red Brush Award Winners” featuring work by Nevada artists selected by the Las Vegas International Juried Art Competition 2016 judges, as well as work by emerging artists. Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

— Joseph Watson Gallery: New and classic works by Joseph Watson. Visit josephwatsoncollection.com or call 858-733-2135.

— Perception Gallery: Photography by Lucy Wu and John Wright. Visit perceptiongallery.com or call Wu at 702-525-9517 or Wright at 702-285-6283.

— Sin City Gallery: “Swoon,” photography by Shelbi Schroeder. Visit sincitygallery.com or call 702-608-2461.

— Wonderland Gallery: “Alice in Wonderland” featuring work by Kat Tatz. Also music and celebrity-themed portraits by Ikonic Arts and work by other local artists. Visit tinyurl.com/wlgart or call 702-686-4010.

Second Floor

— The Corner Gallery: “Lost and Found,” work inspired by found and recycled objects featuring art by Maria von Volborth, Kellie Archuletta, Tommy Tucker, Noe Cova, James Dingman and others. Also, “Space Warriors” featuring art and art-inspired fashion by emerging Los Angeles fashion artists. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

— Dray Studio & Gallery: Paintings by Dray. Live music. Visit instagram.com/draydizzle1 or call 415-748-0713.

— MacSual Studio and Gallery: The gallery has moved and the new area is still under construction, but gallery owner Sheridee Hopper’s work is set to be on display in Jana’s RedRoom. Visit tinyurl.com/macsual or call 512-663-8115.

— Obsidian Fine Art: Figure paintings by Steve Anthony, work from Mandy Joy’s “Breaking Bad” and “Orange is the New Black” series. Live music by Richard Bistrup. Visit tinyurl.com/obsidianfineartgallery or call 702-540-9331.

— Peace N art Studio: Works by Alexander P. Huerta form his Vintage Urban Collection and the Radiant Collection. Visit tinyurl.com/pnas16 or call 702-465-8247.

Art Square, 1025 First St.

— The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery: “Paiute Voices: An exhibition of Southern Paiute’s Songs, Stories and Art.” The exhibition is set to feature work from Fawn Douglas, Theodore Tso, Markie Rogers and Sage Rinerim. Visit nevadahumanities.org or call 702-800-4670.

Other Galleries

— City of the World: 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. A solo show by Kim O’Brien featuring whimsical and inspirational mixed media works including collage and paint. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-523-5306.

Downtown Spaces, 1800 Industrial Road, plans to celebrate First Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7. Visit tinyurl.com/dtspaces for details. Confirmed activities include:

— Skin City Gallery: “Lucid Day Dreaming” featuring work by Scott See. Live body painting and live music.

— Open shops and Studios at ToyBoxx, Evil Vinyl and Roux & Bones, Heartbroken Reality, Culture Collective, NEST, Jazzees Art, Cristina Paulos, Yoga Kandy and ISI’s Zen Den.

