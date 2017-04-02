Posted 

Spring Mountain park embraces seasonal changes with first Spring Fling

Winglaam Chiu of Hong Kong blows on an ember to create a flame during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Jackson, a formerly wild Burro who was adopted by the Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association, and Blaine Benedict during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The interior of the main ranch house during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The Ash Grove trail during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park in on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Drew Gemlich, 3, pets a desert tortoise named Abagail during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Lio Bayon Jr., 4, plays a memory match game with volunteers Marisol Drank, left and Lois Bloom as his parents Arianna Gonzalez, left, and Lio Bayon watch during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Budding leaves along The Ash Grove trail during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The Ash Grove trail during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Visitors wander the grounds outside of the main ranch house during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A California Poppy during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Volunteer Sheila DeSimone points to a planted carrot at a planting booth during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The interior of the main ranch house during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Visitors walk by a window outside of the main ranch house during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

John Yost helps Winglaam Chiu of Hong Kong how to start a fire at the desert survival skills booth during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Volunteer Michael Emminger gives a tour at the main ranch house during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Jackson, a formerly wild Burro who was adopted by the Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association, during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The Ash Grove trail during the Mojave Spring Fling Festival at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

By Brooke Wanser
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Spring Mountain Ranch Park staff were a bit overwhelmed last year when 2,000 visitors showed up for an Easter egg hunt.

“It’s so worth it to see the kids smile and have fun,” park docent Dayna Whitlock said. “But what ends up happening is that the parents get mad at each other and the kids start arguing over eggs.”

This year, park staff decided to go a different route. On Saturday, the park held its first Mojave Spring Fling to celebrate the emergence of local flora and fauna.

“We’re about Mother Nature and the beauty of this place and the native animals,” Whitlock said.

Park interpreter David Low came up with the event as a way to tie the Mojave Desert environment into the seasonal celebration.

“Mojave flowers all blossom, almost all at once,” said Low, who has been with the park since 2014. “Joshua trees bloom at night, desert tortoises come out of their burrows. Lots of things happen in the Mojave desert in the springtime.”

Families enjoyed picnic lunches, took guided walks and participated in activities such as kite-making, face-painting and learning about native animal and flower populations.

Park staff created an obstacle course to allow children explore springtime changes in the desert, Whitlock said.

“Each thing is tied to an animal,” she said, pointing to foam noodles taped together in a semi-circle.

“Those are tortoises and snakes and tarantulas emerging from their burrows,” Whitlock explained. “The balance beam? You’re a lizard sunning itself.”

Children also got a chance to check out two real-life Red Rock Canyon natives — Abigail, a tortoise, and Jackson, a formerly wild burro adopted by the Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association.

About 200 visitors came out for the event, Low said. “It’s just about being outside and enjoying each others’ company.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 