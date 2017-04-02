Spring Mountain park embraces seasonal changes with first Spring Fling

JACKSON THE RED ROCK CANYON BURRO

Jackson is a 5-year-old burro adopted after a routine Bureau of Land Management roundup, also known as a gather, in the Spring Mountain Ranch Park area in 2012.

Blaine Benedict, formerly the executive director of the Southern Nevada Conservancy, a nonprofit partner of the BLM, adopted Jackson to be a part of the organization's outreach and educational programming.

"We adopted him to help explain the BLM's wild horse and burro program and the history of burros on public land," Benedict said.

Jackson now lives in the horseback riding area just south of Highway 159, traveling around the valley with Benedict for various programs and events.

Benedict is now retired, but he holds the title of "burro wrangler." Jackson has his own business cards and Facebook page.

While Jackson isn't a pet, the two have a bond, Benedict said.

"I'm his dad," he said.

— Brooke Wanser