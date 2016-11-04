Suffrage to be celebrated at November’s First Friday events

With voting ending in just days, First Friday elects “Suffrage” as the theme for the downtown arts district’s November event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m.

A Las Vegas Academy musical theater group will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage at Coolidge Avenue and Art Way (in the Art Square parking lot), where featured artist Daniel Holbrook will stencil on the Mission Building, presenting his concept of “Love Everyone.”

Las Vegas Paiutes will offer prayer dancing throughout the evening.

Visiting from Reno, representatives of the Nevada Museum of Art will provide bead-making lessons — and share information about artist Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains art project, located just off Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas, which the museum shepherded to completion earlier this year.

In addition to galleries and studios in the Arts Factory and Art Square, booths will showcase works by emerging Las Vegas artists — and interactive painting will enable visitors to exercise their creativity.

Live entertainment on the main stage continues throughout the evening; additional performances will be presented on California Avenue at Casino Center Boulevard, where Youth Outdoor Unity will oversee family fun.

The Drum Circle also returns from 5 to 11 p.m., while Community Productions will be presented in Boulder Plaza throughout the evening.

Music and dance, meanwhile, spark the monthly Dance DepARTment, on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets.

Chef demonstrations augment the Farmers Market on Boulder Avenue, while more than 30 food trucks and vendors will be on hand to provide sustenance for “Suffrage” attendees.

For updates, special offers and First Friday discounts, visit www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas or www.firstfridaylasvegas.com.