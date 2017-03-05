Posted 

The Smith Center: by the numbers

The Smith Center: by the numbers

video_8101094_0.mov
In its first five years, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has racked up some notable numbers. (By Carol Cling)

The Smith Center: by the numbers

web1_backstagetour-010117-bh-052_8101094.jpgBuy Photo
The Smith Center at dusk on Wednesday, March, 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By CAROL CLING
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s been five years since The Smith Center for the Performing Arts opened its doors in downtown’s Symphony Park.

But plenty of other numbers apply to the complex’s first five years. A few of the most intriguing:

1: Premiere of first original musical, “Idaho!” (July 2016)

2: Nationwide PBS broadcasts (2012’s “From Dust to Dreams – Opening Night at The Smith Center For The Performing Arts” at Reynolds Hall and 2016’s “Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs” at Cabaret Jazz)

47: Couples who said “I do” at The Smith Center during the past five years (first wedding: March 23, 2012)

361: Smith Center volunteers

558: Private and special events held at The Smith Center, including weddings, meetings, receptions, dinners, fundraisers and others

1,906: Performances at The Smith Center since March 2012

5,709: School buses that have transported students to The Smith Center

10,733: Patrons who have toured The Smith Center campus

11,059: Subscribers to the Broadway Las Vegas season

21,750: Number of times the Carillon Tower bells have rung since opening night

33,546: Combined number of volunteer hours over the past five years

348,100: Students and teachers who have attended Smith Center performances

2 million-plus: Tickets sold to Smith Center performances

Contact her at ccling@reviewjournal.com and follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

Source: The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

 