Theme of February’s First Friday: ‘From the HeART’

The First Friday arts festival is set for 5-11 p.m. Feb. 3 at throughout the 18b Arts District, near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. The event includes live entertainment, artists’ booths, food vendors, the artisan bazaar, music and a live painting exhibition. The streets surrounding the block that includes Art Square, 1025 S.First St., are set to close.

The theme for February’s event is “From the heART.” Admission is free. Visit firstfridaylasvegas.com.

Preview Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 2 is a more low-key event. The preview will feature many of the galleries and shows before the Friday crowds.

Galleries planning to participate in First Friday include:

The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

First floor

— 303 North Studio: Works by artist James Henninger. Visit tinyurl.com/303north or call 702-742-4021.

— 17 Moons Art Studio: Assemblages by Michael Delacruz in the gallery’s new, larger space on the first floor. Visit 17moons.com or call 702-245-7725.

— Jana’s RedRoom: The gallery is relaunching its TV show, now called “RedRoom NOW!” It features work by local artists. Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

— Joseph Watson Gallery: New and classic works by Joseph Watson. Visit josephwatsoncollection.com or call 858-733-2135.

— Perception Gallery: Photography by Lucy Wu and John Wright. Visit perceptiongallery.com or call Wu at 702-525-9517 or Wright at 702-285-6283.

— Sin City Gallery: “Sweet Nothings,” by Joel Spencer and Nova May. Visit sincitygallery.com or call 702-608-2461.

— Wonderland Gallery: Work by Kat Tatz Lynne Adamson Adrian and Ikonic Arts. Also music- and celebrity-themed portraits by Ikonic Arts. Visit tinyurl.com/wlgart or call 702-686-4010.

Second floor

— The Corner Gallery: “A Taste for Art!” features food-themed art by woodworker Steve McClain, painters Tommy Tucker, Sarah Paglin, Linda Bean, Kelly Archuletta and Marlon Bollozos, and calligraphers The Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes and Louise Carruth of Little Candle Tea Co. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

— Dray Studio & Gallery: Paintings by Dray. Visit instagram.com/draydizzle1 or call 415-748-0713.

— Obsidian Fine Art: Paintings by Steve Anthony, Mandy Joy and others. Live music by Dia Asberry. Visit tinyurl.com/obsidianfineartgallery or call 702-540-9331.

— Peace N art Studio: Works by Alexander P. Huerta from his Vintage Urban Collection and the Radiant Collection. Guest artist Lazaro Lorenzo. Visit tinyurl.com/pnas16 or call 702-465-8247.

Art Square, 1025 S. First St.

— The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery: “Invisible Neighbors,” paintings by Daniel Miller from his Third World America series of oil paintings of Las Vegas homeless “residents.” An artist reception is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. with an artist talk at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Visit nevadahumanities.org or call 702-800-4670.

Other galleries

— City of the World: 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. A solo show of contemporary African art by Latasha Kelly. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-523-5306.

— Clay Arts Vegas: 1511 S. Main St: “Cup Show,” a national group show juried by Nolan Baumgartner. Baumgartner is scheduled to conduct a workshop Feb. 4-5. Visit clayartsvegas.com or call 702-375-4147.

Downtown Spaces, 1800 Industrial Road, plans to celebrate First Friday from 6-10 p.m. on Feb. 3. Visit tinyurl.com/dtspaces for details. Confirmed activities include:

— Bubblegum Gallery: “Lovin’ is All I Got” group show and live music.

— Heartbroken Reality: New work by local artists.

— Culture Collective: New work by local artists.

— Zero To Zen Gallery: Grand opening of the gallery, which specializes in gentle yoga, guided meditation and Reiki.

— The Gallery LV: Grand opening of the gallery featuring photography, film, painters, sculptors, authors and fashion designers. Visit loveherproductions.com.

— Skin City Gallery: The art of Rebecca Hood.

First Friday specials are at ToyBoxx, Evil Vinyl and Roux & Bones. NEST, Cristina Paulos, ISI and more are set to have open studios.

