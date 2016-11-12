This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture

‘Steel Magnolias’

They laugh, they cry, they do hair — as the six strong Louisiana ladies of Truvy’s beauty salon share life lessons in Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” presented by Broadway in the Hood at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Troesh Studio Theater; for tickets ($34), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

Hiromi : The Trio Project

Following the chart-topping jazz CD “Spark,” Hiromi: The Trio Project launches the UNLV Performing Arts Center’s Signature Series, as the Japanese pianist (joined by guitarist Anthony Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips) mixes classical, rock and jazz elements at 8 p.m. Saturday in Artemus Ham Hall. For tickets ($20-$55), call 702-895-2787 or visit www.unlv.edu/pac.

‘Postcard from Morocco’

Sin City Opera’s seventh season leads off with Dominick Argento’s surrealist “Postcard From Morocco.” Sung in English and set at an exotic train station, the opera takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive; performances continue at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. For tickets ($15), call 702-455-7340 or visit www.sincityopera.com.

Safari Jack

Lizards and snakes and more, oh my! Safari Jeff leads “The Great Green Adventure” at the Discovery Children’s Museum, offering an opportunity for audiences to get up close and personal with a variety of reptiles. Showtimes are 2 p.m. Fridays, 12:15, 2:15 and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and 2:15 and 4:15 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20; general admission ($25, $10.50 for museum members) includes museum admission and an autographed poster. For tickets, call 702-382-3445 or visit DiscoveryKidsLV.org.

Bre Lawrence as Diana Ross

Revisit the life and legend of Diana Ross, as Bre Lawrence performs more than a dozen Motown classics, accompanied by photos and film clips of the Supreme(s) diva at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz in a benefit for the Musical Arts Scholarship Program. For tickets ($25), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.