This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Rumer Willis

She may be second-generation Hollywood royalty (her mom’s Demi Moore, her dad’s Bruce Willis), but Rumer Willis has her own claims to fame, with a flair for show tunes, standards and rock numbers. You can hear her wide-ranging repertoire at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. For tickets ($39-$59), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Outside Mullingar’

Playwright John Patrick Shanley (“Moonstruck,” “Doubt”) definitely has the gift of gab, as demonstrated in the Tony-nominated “Outside Mullingar,” about two lovelorn singles who must overcome a bitter land feud (and their own romantic fears) to find a happy ending. The play opens a three-weekend run at 8 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas Little Theatre’s Fischer Black Box, 3920 Schiff Drive; performances continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20. For tickets ($14-$15), call 702-362-7996 or click on www.LVLT.org.

Celtic Thunder

Exploring the “Legacy” of Irish and Celtic music around the world, Celtic Thunder visits The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, performing everything from classic ballads (“Danny Boy”) to such contemporary tunes as the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly.” Tickets are $24 to $79; call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com for details.

Pop-Up Wine and Music

Music and gourmet food and drink are on the menu at Notes With a Purpose’s inaugural Pop-Up Wine and Music Concert. Pianist Alexandria Le and cellist Lee Duckles will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at Artisanal Foods, 2053 E. Pama Lane; tickets ($49 in advance, $60 at the door) benefit Notes With a Purpose’s community and educational programs; call 702-509-5094 or visit www.noteswithapurpose.org.

‘Art Mod’

A trio of African-American artists — Timothy Bluitt, Gigi Boldon and Emmy Lu — share the spotlight at “Art Mod,” presented at 5 p.m. Saturday at Institution 18b, 918 S. Main St. The exhibit, which also features music and refreshments, is the first to be organized by U + U Art Gallery at various Arts District locations; call 702-778-2788 for details.