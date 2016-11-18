This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

Fop by day, daredevil by night, “The Scarlet Pimpernel’s” dashing title character rescues guillotine-bound aristocrats during the French Revolution — all while singing and dancing. Signature Productions wraps up an almost monthlong run of the Tony-nominated “Pimpernel” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive; for tickets ($20-$30), call 702-878-7529 or visit www.SignatureProductions.net.

Jim Brickman: ‘Pure Piano’

The award-winning songwriter and pianist settles into The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday for a greatest-hits concert that features instrumental solos — and even some audience sing-alongs — of such numbers as “Angel Eyes,” “Valentine” and “Love of My Life.” Tickets are $37 to $59; call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com for details.

A Celtic Thanksgiving

There’ll be more than 11 pipers piping as the Las Vegas Pipe Band (18 pipers, 10 drummers) don traditional Celtic attire for a lively celebration of Irish and Scottish songs and dances. Folk music and fiddling also are on the musical menu during the free concert, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. For more information, call 702-507-3459 or visit www.lvccld.org.

Global Fest

Music, dances and ethnic treats from around the world inspire a free, family-friendly Global Fest — A Celebration of Folk Dance, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Bring low-back chairs or blankets for lawn seating; refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-3514 or visit www.artslasvegas.org for more information.

A Choreographers’ Showcase

Themed “Unity Through Art,” Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil’s annual collaboration continues at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Treasure Island’s Mystere Theatre, presenting a variety of dance works featuring artists from both companies — and NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. For tickets ($25-$45), call 702-894-7722 or go online to www.nevadaballet.org.