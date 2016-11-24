This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘White Christmas’

It may be late 2016, but “White Christmas” (based on the 1954 movie) re-creates a kinder, gentler era, complete with lilting Irving Berlin tunes. The tour’s Vegas visit winds down with performances at 7:30 Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $132; for details, call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Disney’s stage version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” never made it to Broadway. But the Victor Hugo tale rings its way into Las Vegas thanks to the Nevada chapter of the Educational Theatre Association, which stages the musical’s first amateur production — performed by an all-state student cast, orchestra and choir — at 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, with 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees, at Cashman Center Theatre, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North; for tickets ($15-$25), visit www.NevadaStateShow.

‘The Bad Seed’

A killer kid’s on the loose as every parent’s dream becomes one mother’s very special nightmare in the vintage thriller “The Bad Seed.” Majestic Repertory Theatre’s staging continues at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Alios, 1217 S. Main St.; performances continue Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 17. Visit www.majesticrepertory.com for tickets ($20-$23).

‘Elijah’

The Southern Musical Arts Society performs Mendelssohn’s majestic oratorio “Elijah,” complete with a 65-voice chorus, 44-piece orchestra and guest soloists — led by bass-baritone Neil Wilson, 88, making his 37th appearance with SNMAS — at 3 p.m. Sunday in UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall; for tickets ($10-$20), call 702-895-2787 or visit pac.unlv.edu.

Steve Solomon

It’s a holiday tradition as Steve Solomon returns to The Smith Center’s Troesh Studio Theater with his one-man comedy “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m Home For the Holidays … The Therapy Continues.” The fun begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4; for tickets ($35-$40), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.