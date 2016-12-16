This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Holiday Express

All aboard for a train ride to Santa’s Village at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., where crafts, holiday stories, cookie decorating and a nutcracker display await passengers, along with snow and hot cocoa. (Not to mention a meet-and-greet with St. Nick himself.) The fun continues Saturday through Thursday, with 10 daily departures from noon to 5 p.m. For tickets ($8-$10, free for ages 2 and younger), call 702-822-7700 or visit www.springspreserve.org.

Deana Martin

With dad Dean Martin, “Uncle Frank” (Sinatra) and “Uncle Sammy” (Davis Jr.) at the center of her holiday memories, Deana Martin has plenty of “Holiday Cheer” to share in song and story when she returns to The Smith Center’s cozy Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For tickets ($35-$59), call 702-749-2000 or click on www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Sure, you’ve seen the classic movie, but have you seen — and heard? — the radio show? If not, now’s your chance, as Poor Richard’s Players stages the beloved tale, radio-days style, complete with sound effects, jingles and vintage charm. The show goes on at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on show day; call 702-229-6383 or go online to www.artslasvegas.org for more information.

‘Unauthorized Scientology Pageant’

Play it again, as Majestic Repertory Theatre revives “A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant,” the spoofy musical that recounts the story of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s Dianetics in the manner of a school Christmas pageant. Performances are at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday at Alios, 1217 S. Main St. For tickets ($20), click on www.majesticrepertory.com.

Mozart in Vegas

Renowned violist Steven Dann makes his Southern Nevada debut with the Las Vegas Young Artists Orchestra, performing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with YAO concertmaster Kelsea Au as part of a mostly Mozart program (with a bit of Vivaldi) at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. For tickets ($16-$22), click on lvyao.org.