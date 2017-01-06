This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘Fun Home’

The moving Tony-winning musical — in which a cartoonist, depicted at three ages, tries to fathom her own identity as well as that of her troubled father — makes itself at home in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall for only five more performances. The show goes on at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday; for tickets ($29-$127), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Reclaim’

Artist Shelbi Schroeder explores “the double standards women are expected to live by: pure and provocative,” by creating flags from textiles in her exhibit “Reclaim,” which continues on display in the first-floor Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., through March 9. Gallery hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays; call 702-229-1012 for more information.

Joni Janak

The Las Vegas Jazz Society kicks off the new year with veteran vocalist Joni Janak, a longtime Las Vegas favorite who returns to the valley from her current base in Denver. Janak, along with the Tom Hall Trio, will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bootlegger Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $12 for jazz society members and $15 for nonmembers; for reservations, go to Vegasjazz.org.

Titanoboa

Titanoboa, the world’s largest snake, has been gone for 60 million years. But even a replica of the prehistoric behemoth — 48 feet long, weighing in at more than a ton — is scary enough, as you can see for yourself through Sunday at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; for tickets ($5-$10) and further details, call 702-384–3466 or click on www.lvmhm.org.

‘LipStick Diva!’

Trina Johnson Finn may have been “Born to Sing” — as the subtitle of her “LipStick Diva!” show reveals — but she has plenty of musical inspirations to salute. She’ll do exactly that when she performs at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz; for tickets ($25-$35), call 702-749-2000 or go online to www.thesmithcenter.com.