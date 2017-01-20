This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Les Ballets Trockaderode Monte Carlo

Men in tights? Literally, and hilariously, as the all-male comic ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo — including such renowned artistes as Ida NevaSayNeva — returns to UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to spoof such classical ballets as “Swan Lake” and “Don Quixote.” Tickets are $25 to $75; call 702-895-2787 or visit www.unlv.edu/pac.

‘Hir’

Recipe for one happy family: Take one combat-veteran Marine, his transgender teen sibling, their stroke-victim father and righteously liberal mother. That’s “Hir,” a spoof of traditional kitchen-sink dramas that continues a three-weekend run at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. The Cockroach Theatre Company production will be staged at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 5; for tickets ($16-$20), visit www.cockroachtheatre.com.

George Winston

From folk to jazz to R&B, pianist George Winston’s got the keyboard covered — and then some. The pianist will perform original compositions, along with stride and New Orleans-style favorites at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $35-$59; call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com for details.

Arab Music Ensemble

Dr. Bishr Hijazi may be a hand and microvascular surgeon, but he’s also a trained musician — as he’ll demonstrate playing oud, guitar and nay (an Arabic flute) as he leads his Arab Music Ensemble in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Violinist Laraine Kaizer and percussionists Charbel and Charles Azzi round out the ensemble, performing classical, traditional and contemporary Arabic tunes; for tickets ($10 in advance, $12 on concert day), call 702-455-7030.

Nextet

What’s next for Nextet? UNLV’s contemporary music ensemble explores works by students, faculty and guests — along with 20th- and 21st-century masters — during a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Recital Hall on campus. For more information, call UNLV’s School of Music at 702-895-4406 or email music@unlv.edu.