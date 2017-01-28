This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘Rescue’

On land, in the air or on the water, “Rescue” — opening Saturday at the Discovery Children’s Museum — explores the high-intensity challenge of emergency rescues, from “flying” in a life-sized helicopter simulator to racing on jet skis to save a swimmer. The interactive exhibit continues through May 7 at Discovery, which is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $14.50; for details, call 702-382-5437 or visit www.discoverykidslv.org.

‘Drumline Live’

The college football season may be over, but halftime-show highlights are as close as The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, where “Drumline Live” expands on show-stopping marching band routines with synchronized ensembles, athletic step routines and rhythmic drum cadences at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For tickets ($24-$69), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Weir’

At a rural Irish pub, the owner and three regulars attempt to spook a newcomer from Dublin — but find themselves even more unsettled by her tale — in Conor McPherson’s award-winning “The Weir.” The latest in A Public Fit’s series of free staged readings will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Call 702-507-3459 or click on www.lvccld.org for details.

Storm Large

Singing with Pink Martini or on her own, Storm Large generates considerable force with her big voice and even bigger personality. “Stormy Love” brings Large back to The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz — at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday — for a musical tour that includes Broadway torch songs, classic rock anthems and originals. For tickets ($39-$59), call 702-749-2000 or go online to www.thesmithcenter.com.

Dom Flemons

Founder of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, “American Songster” Dom Flemons is on his way to Elko’s National Cowboy Poetry Gathering — but not before he stops by the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, for a 2 p.m. performance Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the show; for more information, call 702-455-7340 or visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/winchester-cultural-center.aspx.