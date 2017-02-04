This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ ’

The joint is jumpin’ this weekend, thanks to “Ain’t Misbehavin,’ ” the Tony-winning musical revue devoted to the lively life and timeless tunes of songwriter Thomas “Fats” Waller, from “Honeysuckle Rose” to “Black and Blue.” Broadway in the Hood’s production brings the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and ’30s to The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; for tickets ($34), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Lord, what fools these mortals be, as audiences will discover when the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s annual school tour presents a condensed version of the Bard’s blissful “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door; call 702-229-3514 or visit www.artslasvegas.org.

‘Sex With Strangers’

Snowbound at a writers’ retreat, a 40-something novelist and a 20-something blogger have a close encounter, forcing them to confront hidden ambitions and desires in “Sex With Strangers.” Las Vegas Little Theatre presents Laura Eason’s play at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in LVLT’s Black Box, 3920 Schiff Drive; performances continue through Feb. 19. For tickets ($14-$15), call 702-362-7996, or log on to www.lvlt.org.

Bruce Harper Big Band

Let the good times roll with drummer Bruce Harper and singer Elisa Fiorillo, who join forces with a 19-piece band to explore jazz and pop standards, along with compositions by Allen Imbach, at 7 p.m. Monday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz; tickets ($20-$35) are available by phone at 702-749-2000 or online at www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Sweets’ Spot’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, chanteuse Melody Sweets returns with a “Lover’s Edition” of her show “The Sweets’ Spot,” bringing classic covers, original music, burlesque and vaudeville-style variety to The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz at 10 p.m. Tuesday. For tickets ($25-$40), call 702-749-2000 or click on www.thesmithcenter.com.