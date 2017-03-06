Winds blow, but artisans go on with show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

Not wind or scattered hats or fliers stood in the way of artisans on a mission to sell Sunday.

As gusts blew through the Springs Preserve, vendors at Artisan Craft Festival Spring Fling held onto their tents and their creations.

“This gives independent business owners an outlet to make a bit of money to put their kids through college, pay the bills or come out just because they enjoy it,” show producer Salvatore Guanci said. “These are happy, creative people that just love showing and selling their own unique work.”

Sixty-five independent business owners from Nevada and out of state attended the weekend-long festival, Guanci said.

“I’ve made so many friends through this festival,” said Vegas Crystal Healings owner Tammy Wood, who has participated in arts festivals Guanci stages for about a year. “I’ve also had a lot of fans come and meet me here. A lot of people are interested in crystals and natural remedies. My business has been doing well.”

Guanci has 11 artisan shows scheduled this year in Las Vegas. His next show is to run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 at the Suncoast.

Adam Layland, co-owner of Jay’s Metal Petals, said he wasn’t as lucky as Wood on Sunday. He came from Idaho with his father to sell cold-rolled steel flowers.

“We sold a few items, but this weekend hasn’t really been beneficial for us because of the wind,” Layland said. “Not many folks came out today.”

Third-generation Navajo silversmith Andy Marion of New Mexico was also disappointed.

“I’ve been traveling across the country with my handmade, one-of-a-kind jewelry and I just feel like this festival was very disorganized,” said Marion, who owns Design by Andy. “I was told the craft show would be handmade stuff, but it’s more resale. I’ve only sold two items so far.”

Although wind knocked down her Easter crafts, Gisela Hannan, owner of Gigi’s This & That, was glad for the festival. She said it let her express her “inner creativity.”

“I’ve been doing crafts all of my life and now that I’m retired and I can do this full time,” Hannan said. “This is really relaxing for me, and to be able to share my work with others makes me happy.”

