Astronauts take the mannequin challenge to new heights — VIDEO

A crew of astronauts aboard the International Space Station have taken the mannequin challenge to new heights — literally.

According to European astronaut Thomas Pesquet, the crew at the International Space Station generally passes the time on days off by having a bit of fun in microgravity. This week, the team decided to enjoy their day of rest by taking on the mannequin challenge.

With a cameraman floating past the motionless astronauts, “the result is kind of sci-fi spooky,” Pesquet said in a Facebook post.