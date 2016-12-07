Barack Obama, ‘Zootopia’ among top GIFs of 2016

LOS ANGELES — Throughout his eight years in office, President Obama has achieved many things, but today he eclipsed all of them when his illustrated mic drop GIF was named the most popular of 2016 by Giphy.

An illustrated version of his gesture at the end of the White House Correspondents Dinner speech has come out on top of the 2016 list, which includes Chris Christie reluctantly clapping and, of course, Michael Jordan crying.

In at number three on the list is the sloth GIF from “Zootopia,” which captured a perfect vignette of someone coming to a slow yet amazing realization. The DMV sloth scene was featured in a popular trailer for the animated film..

Another unsurprising addition to the list is a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio’s wincing reaction to Lady Gaga brushing past him at the 2016 Golden Globes.

Continuing the election theme on this year’s list is a GIF from “Saturday Night Live” of Kate McKinnon doing her Hillary Clinton impression, asking an aid to “meet my hand in the air” as an alternative interpretation of a high-five.

Check out the full list of the top 25 GIFs of 2016 below:

ILLUSTRATED OBAMA MIC DROP

CRYING JORDAN

SLOTH FROM ZOOTOPIA

UNAMUSED OLD LADY

CHRIS CHRISTIE

BROAD CITY

GOLDEN GLOBES

HELLO BEAR

PEOPLE VS. OJ SIMPSON

DEAL WITH IT CAT

HILLARY CLINTON

MINIONS

FLOWER SCARES CAT

SUP SEAL

SHOWBIZ PIZZA TRAINING VIDEO

SLIPPING PENGUIN

MIC DROP CAPTAIN OBVIOUS

MONKEY LOVE

RAD DOGMAN

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER — DRINKING

PANDAS

B—— BETTER HAVE MY MONEY

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL — CELEBRATION/HAPPY BIRTHDAY CONFETTI

100% SOFT HEART BURGER

THE SIMPSONS MWAH

There was no shortage of GIF material this year; the election was the gift that kept on giving. The RJ’s web team has chosen some of its favorite GIFs of 2016 that did not appear on Variety’s list:

TRUMP GIVES CLINTON A BOOST:

AND THE ORIGINAL…

CONTEMPLATIVE TRUMP

TED CRUZ ELBOWS WIFE

GILMORE GIRLS!

KENDRA HARRISON SETS A NEW WORLD RECORD

When you realise the clock was wrong and you just set a new world record...

I AM (BABY) GROOT

DAVID S PUMPKINS

PHELPS IN THE ZONE

RIO CARNAVAL WITH TILT SHIFT