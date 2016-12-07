Barack Obama, ‘Zootopia’ among top GIFs of 2016

LOS ANGELES — Throughout his eight years in office, President Obama has achieved many things, but today he eclipsed all of them when his illustrated mic drop GIF was named the most popular of 2016 by Giphy.
An illustrated version of his gesture at the end of the White House Correspondents Dinner speech has come out on top of the 2016 list, which includes Chris Christie reluctantly clapping and, of course, Michael Jordan crying.
In at number three on the list is the sloth GIF from “Zootopia,” which captured a perfect vignette of someone coming to a slow yet amazing realization. The DMV sloth scene was featured in a popular trailer for the animated film..
Another unsurprising addition to the list is a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio’s wincing reaction to Lady Gaga brushing past him at the 2016 Golden Globes.
Continuing the election theme on this year’s list is a GIF from “Saturday Night Live” of Kate McKinnon doing her Hillary Clinton impression, asking an aid to “meet my hand in the air” as an alternative interpretation of a high-five.
Check out the full list of the top 25 GIFs of 2016 below:
ILLUSTRATED OBAMA MIC DROP
CRYING JORDAN
SLOTH FROM ZOOTOPIA
UNAMUSED OLD LADY
CHRIS CHRISTIE
BROAD CITY
GOLDEN GLOBES
HELLO BEAR
PEOPLE VS. OJ SIMPSON
DEAL WITH IT CAT
HILLARY CLINTON
MINIONS
FLOWER SCARES CAT
SUP SEAL
SHOWBIZ PIZZA TRAINING VIDEO
SLIPPING PENGUIN
MIC DROP CAPTAIN OBVIOUS
MONKEY LOVE
RAD DOGMAN
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER — DRINKING
PANDAS
B—— BETTER HAVE MY MONEY
CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL — CELEBRATION/HAPPY BIRTHDAY CONFETTI
100% SOFT HEART BURGER
THE SIMPSONS MWAH
There was no shortage of GIF material this year; the election was the gift that kept on giving. The RJ’s web team has chosen some of its favorite GIFs of 2016 that did not appear on Variety’s list:
TRUMP GIVES CLINTON A BOOST:
AND THE ORIGINAL…
CONTEMPLATIVE TRUMP
TED CRUZ ELBOWS WIFE
GILMORE GIRLS!
KENDRA HARRISON SETS A NEW WORLD RECORD
When you realise the clock was wrong and you just set a new world record...
I AM (BABY) GROOT
DAVID S PUMPKINS
PHELPS IN THE ZONE
RIO CARNAVAL WITH TILT SHIFT