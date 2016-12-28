Carrie Fisher will appear in ‘Family Guy’

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday, is set to appear in two forthcoming episodes of Fox’s animated comedy “Family Guy.” Variety confirmed that Fisher completed voice-acting work for the two episodes, which will premiere on dates yet to be determined.

Fisher first guest starred on the animated comedy as Angela, supervisor to Seth MacFarlane’s Peter Griffin at the brewery where he works, in 2005. She voiced the character in 20 episodes that have aired, most recently last season in an episode that premiered Jan. 3.

Fisher died Tuesday morning, four days after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had been in the U.K. shooting an episode of Amazon and Channel 4’s comedy series “Catastrophe,” on which she has a recurring role. She was 60 years old.

MacFarlane, who, in addition to voicing Peter Griffin is the creator and executive producer of “Family Guy,” wrote Tuesday on Twitter, “Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

The actress had already completed work on the forthcoming eighth film in the “Star Wars” series, in which she is set to reprise her role as Leia Organa. She originated the character in the first “Star Wars” movie when she was 19 years old.