Check out these holiday gifts for the big, small screen

Movie and TV lovers can be a tricky bunch to buy for, as everyone’s tastes are so specific. But these gift ideas are as universal as they come. Especially the universal remote control.

BEST OF WARNER BROS. 100 FILM COLLECTION

There’s something for everyone in this 55-disc set ranging from 1927’s “The Jazz Singer” to 2010’s “Inception,” with other iconic movies such as “Casablanca,” “Goodfellas” and our very own “Viva Las Vegas” and “The Hangover” included as well.

$293.90, amazon.com

1001 MOVIES YOU MUST SEE BEFORE YOU DIE

Sure, 1,001 movies sounds like a lot to watch. But if you figure an average of two hours per movie, that’s only a little more than 83 days of your life. Or, if your recipient is a lightweight, he can use this guide’s plot summaries and little-known facts to pick and choose.

$35, barnesandnoble.com

MOVIE QUOTES T-SHIRT

Your friend or loved one can wear his movie geekdom proudly with this T-shirt containing famous quotes from such classics as “The Maltese Falcon,” “Little Caesar” and “The Gay Divorcee.”

$32, shop.tcm.com

STAR TREK ORIGINAL SERIES PHASER UNIVERSAL REMOTE CONTROL

Someone on your list is a Trekker. Just like someone on your list is blonde. It’s just an inevitability. So entertain them with this remote control that features a small, hand-held Type I Phaser that slots into a larger Type II Phaser body with a removable pistol-grip.

$149.95, www.cbsstore.com

R2-D2 STEIN

Now THIS is the droid you’re looking for. This ceramic and metal stein in the form of R2-D2 holds 22 ounces and is appropriate for both a man cave and the Mos Eisley Cantina.

$50, Nordstrom

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR” SHIELD BACKPACK

A hard plastic replica of Steve Rogers’ shield hides a large main pocket, two accessory pockets and a padded laptop/tablet pocket for the comic book nerd in all of us.

$59.99, www.thinkgeek.com

VHS TABLE LAMP

Everything old is new again as VHS tapes have been repurposed into LED lamps. Choose from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Blade Runner,” “High Fidelity,” “Mad Max,” “The Shining” and more.

$40, www.etsy.com