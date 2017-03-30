9 movies to get you in the mood for baseball season

When it comes to recommending movies to get you in the mood for baseball season, which opens Sunday, any hack can offer up the Kevin Costner trifecta (“Bull Durham,” “Field of Dreams” and “For the Love of the Game”).

“Major League”? That’s bush league.

And “The Natural” is, well, a natural.

They’re all good movies that will get the job done. But what if you’re in the mood for something you haven’t seen as many times as that ground ball bouncing between Bill Buckner’s legs?

Here’s a look at nine baseball movies you may have missed:

Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com. On Twitter: @life_onthecouch.