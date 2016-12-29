Here’s everything coming to the small screen this season

Much like the rest of us, television can’t wait to turn the page on 2016, with two new dramas, a returning game show and a new season of “Sherlock” all debuting on New Year’s Day.

Elsewhere on the midseason schedule, Tom Hardy stars in FX’s historical drama “Taboo,” Jude Law portrays the first American pontiff in HBO’s “The Young Pope,” Neil Patrick Harris headlines Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Christina Ricci plays Zelda Fitzgerald in Amazon’s “Z: The Beginning of Everything” and Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern star in HBO’s ”Big Little Lies.”

“Fargo” creator Noah Hawley brings Marvel’s “Legion” to life on FX, Netflix introduces its latest superhero in “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” and there’s a new spin on Fox’s “24.”

“Girls,” “Bones,” “Grimm,” “Black Sails” and “Workaholics” enter their final seasons.

And it wouldn’t be a TV roundup without several connections to Las Vegas. Vince Neil competes on NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” Andrew Dice Clay shows off his culinary skills on Fox’s “My Kitchen Rules.” Jimmy Kimmel executive produces ABC’s celebrity game show “Big Fan.” Louie Anderson returns to his Emmy-winning role on FX’s “Baskets.” Planet Hollywood headliner Jennifer Lopez is back on NBC’s “Shades of Blue.” Bishop Gorman grad Jillian Bell stars in both “Workaholics” and Comedy Central’s “Idiotsitter.” And a Las Vegas doula has a “hidden past” with Nick Viall on ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Here’s a look at what’s coming to your TV screens (or laptops, tablets or phones) during the next few months, and as always, dates and times are subject to change:

Jan.1: A degenerate (Kaitlin Olson, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is forced to raise her spoiled niece and nephews in the comedy “The Mick” (8 p.m., Fox). A hostage negotiator (Luke Roberts) and his team resolve kidnap and rescue cases in the drama “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS). Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to England as Doctor Watson (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for parenthood in the fourth season of “Sherlock” (9 p.m., PBS). Anthony Anderson hosts another season of “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC).

Jan. 2: Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over the boardroom with Vince Neil competing on behalf of Keep Memory Alive benefiting Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” (8 p.m., NBC). Thirty women, including a Las Vegan who said she would be “very happy” if she never had to kill someone, will chase technology salesman Nick Viall on “The Bachelor” (8 p.m., ABC). Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield) emerges from a 12-year coma with new abilities on “Beyond” (9 p.m., Freeform).

Jan. 3: Start saying goodbye to Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) in the 12th and final season of “Bones” (9 p.m., Fox). Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” (9 p.m., OWN) kicks off its fourth season.

Jan. 4: “Match Game” (10 p.m., ABC) and host Alec Baldwin are back to try to entertain the (blank) out of you. Grab a stool at Paddy’s Pub for the 12th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (10 p.m., FXX). Jay Baruchel and Eric Andre are back in the surreal dating series “Man Seeking Woman” (10:30 p.m., FXX).

Jan. 5: After a surprise cancellation by ABC, “Nashville” (9 p.m., CMT) moves to its new home with a two-hour premiere. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein continue to keep Portland weird in “Portlandia” (10 p.m., IFC).

Jan. 6: Nick (David Giuntoli) battles Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz) in the final season of “Grimm” (8 p.m., NBC). Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to a mystical land governed by a dictator (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the “Wizard of Oz” update “Emerald City” (9 p.m., NBC). Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) tries to save Washington, D.C., from otherworldly threats in the return of “Sleepy Hollow” (9 p.m., Fox).

Jan. 9: Celebrities meet some of their most enthusiastic fans, who compete to answer trivia questions about that celebrity, in “Big Fan” (10 p.m., ABC), executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

Jan. 10: Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) becomes a correspondent on a national morning news show in the fourth season of “Being Mary Jane” (9 p.m., BET). In 1814, James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy) returns from Africa to London to inherit the remains of his father’s shipping empire in “Taboo” (10 p.m., FX).

Jan. 11: Abby (Lisa Edelstein) deals with the fallout from her gigolo scandal in the third season of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (10 p.m., Bravo). It’s the beginning of the end for the gang from TelAmeriCorp in the seventh and final season of “Workaholics” (10 p.m., Comedy Central).

Jan. 12: Andrew Dice Clay is among the celebrities competing in the cooking contest “My Kitchen Rules” (9 p.m., Fox). Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) struggle to keep their family together in the second season of the alien-invasion drama “Colony” (10 p.m, USA).

Jan. 13: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Alfre Woodard, Catherine O’Hara and Don Johnson star in the literary adaptation “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix).

Jan. 15: Carrie (Claire Danes) returns to American soil, living in Brooklyn and working to protect the civil liberties of Muslim Americans in “Homeland” (9 p.m.). Jude Law stars as Pius XIII, the first American pontiff, in the drama “The Young Pope” (9 p.m., HBO).

Jan. 18: Walton Goggins (“Justified”) leads the cast of “Six” (10 p.m., History), a drama series based on the missions of Seal Team Six.

Jan. 19: Good news, Gladiators, “Scandal” (9 p.m., ABC) is finally ready for its sixth season. Recent Emmy winner Louie Anderson is back as Zach Galifianakis’ mother in the second season of the offbeat comedy “Baskets” (10 p.m., FX).

Jan. 20: Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) stars in “Frontier” (Netflix), a drama set amidst the fur trade in 1700s Canada.

Jan. 22: Nine duos try to go off the grid and elude professional investigators for 28 days in the reality competition “Hunted” (7 p.m., CBS). Dr. Foster (Josh Radnor), Nurse Mary (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the rest of the Mansion House staff return for the second season of the Civil War drama “Mercy Street” (8 p.m., PBS).

Jan. 24: The battle between the Farrell clan and the townsfolk intensifies in the second season of the Appalachian drama “Outsiders” (9 p.m., WGN America).

Jan. 26: The Archie Comics characters populate the mysterious “Riverdale” (9 p.m., The CW), which looks like a cross between “Dawson’s Creek” and “Twin Peaks.”

Jan. 27: Christina Ricci stars as Jazz Age icon Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald in the drama “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Amazon).

Jan. 29: The “Treasure Island” prequel “Black Sails” (9 p.m., Starz) comes to an end.

Feb. 1: The fight to save the human race intensifies in the fourth season of “The 100” (9 p.m., The CW).

Feb. 2: Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) begins working for Wayne Security in “Powerless” (8:30 p.m., NBC), an office-set comedy based in the world of DC Comics. Judd Hirsch stars as the cranky owner of a doughnut shop in the comedy “Superior Donuts” (8:30 p.m., CBS), co-starring Katey Sagal, David Koechner and Maz Jobrani. An idealistic police officer (Justin Cornwell) goes undercover and partners with a shady detective (Bill Paxton) in the update of “Training Day” (10 p.m., CBS).

Feb. 3: The lives of married Realtors (Timothy Olyphant, Drew Barrymore) are turned upside down by their teenage daughter in “Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix).

Feb. 5: It’s a new day, and a new hero, as Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”) stars alongside Jimmy Smits in “24: Legacy” (7 p.m., Fox).

Feb. 6: When his best friend is murdered, a billionaire engineer (Justin Kirk, “Weeds”) spends millions of dollars to turn Chicago’s troubled 13th District into a private police force in “APB” (9 p.m.).

Feb. 7: A beautiful con artist (Inbar Lavi) is pursued by some of her recent marks in the drama “Imposters: (10 p.m., Bravo), co-starring Uma Thurman.

Feb. 8: Diagnosed as schizophrenic as a child, David Haller (Dan Stevens, “Downton Abbey”) begins coming to terms with the fact that he may be a mutant in “Legion” (10 p.m., FX), developed by “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley from the Marvel Comic.

Feb. 9: Home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 compete for $100,000 in “MasterChef Junior” (8 p.m., Fox).

Feb. 10: Mary (Adelaide Kane) and Francis (Toby Regbo) realize they’re more powerful together than apart in the third season of “Reign” (9 p.m., The CW).

Feb. 12: The acclaimed anthology series “The Missing” (8 p.m., Starz) is back for a second season. See who Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will brutally murder next on the return of “The Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC).

Feb. 12: “Girls” (10 p.m., HBO) kicks off its sixth and final season.

Feb. 13: The synths fight for their place in the world in the second season of “Humans” (10 p.m., AMC).

Feb. 15: An attorney (Katherine Heigl) falls for her client (Steven Pasquale), a pediatric surgeon accused of murdering his girlfriend 24 years ago, in “Doubt” (10 p.m., CBS).

Feb. 19: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern star in the darkly comedic drama ”Big Little Lies” (9 p.m., HBO). U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and hedge fund king Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) continue to butt heads in the second season of “Billions” (10 p.m., Showtime). Pete Holmes stars as a comic who learns that his wife has been cheating on him in the comedy “Crashing” (10:30 p.m., HBO), co-starring Artie Lange and T.J. Miller and executive produced by Judd Apatow.

Feb. 23: Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) and his mother, Susan “Scottie” Hargrave (Famke Janssen), lead a team of mercenaries in the spinoff “The Blacklist: Redemption” (10 p.m., NBC).

Feb. 27: Gwen Stefani takes back her spinning chair for the new season of “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC).

March 5: Steve Harvey will continue to marvel at small children in the return of “Little Big Shots” (8 p.m., NBC). Philip Winchester (“Strike Back”), Carl Weathers and Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.”) lead the cast of “Chicago Justice” (9 p.m., NBC), the latest step in the complete and total Chicago-ization of NBC. Planet Hollywood headliner Jennifer Lopez returns alongside Ray Liotta in the detective drama “Shades of Blue” (10 p.m., NBC).

March 7: A poetry professor (John Lithgow) is accused of a bizarre murder in the true-crime mockumentary “Trial & Error” (9:30 p.m., NBC).

March 8: It’s another season of all-stars — assuming you use that term loosely — on “Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS). Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds) leads the way in season two of “Underground” (10 p.m., WGN America).

March 17: Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City, fighting criminals with his kung-fu mastery, in “Marvel’s Iron Fist” (Netflix).

March 23: Gene (Bishop Gorman grad Jillian Bell) and her nanny (Charlotte Newhouse) head to college on “Idiotsitter” (10 p.m., Comedy Central).

April 4: Now that Liv’s (Rose McIver) secret is out, she’ll face new enemies in the return of “iZombie” (9 p.m., The CW).

April 18: A college student Paige (Bella Thorne) lands a starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster in “Famous in Love” (9 p.m., Freeform).

April 21: Head around the world yet again with the competitors on “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS).

April 25: A stay-at-home mom (Andrea Martin) gets an internship at her daughter’s TV news show in the comedy “Great News” (9 p.m., NBC), from the creative team behind “30 Rock.”

