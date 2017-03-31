It’s all smiles for Amazon Studios at CinemaCon

Nothing during the four days of CinemaCon — not the virtual reality displays, not the high-end recliners, not even the Cheetos popcorn, which is an actual thing — illustrated the changing face of the movie business quite like the luncheon hosted by Amazon Studios.

It was the streaming service’s second year at the annual convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, but it was its first as an Oscar winner. Amazon’s “Manchester by the Sea” earned the best actor trophy for Casey Affleck and best original screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan, while “The Salesman” was named best foreign-language film.

Not bad for a website where you can purchase everything from snow tires to underpants.

Fox kicked off the day in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Amy Schumer and one-time Las Vegas dancer Goldie Hawn bantering about their mother-daughter action-comedy, “Snatched.” “Bring your kids or very old people — they’ll watch anything,” Schumer cracked.

Hugh Jackman took a victory lap for his 17-year run as Wolverine before introducing scenes from his P.T. Barnum musical, “The Greatest Showman,” featuring songs by “La La Land” Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

And John Cena hit the stage, accompanied by smoke and his ring entrance music, to promote the animated “Ferdinand.”

Otherwise, the studio let its footage do the talking.

There was an extended, surprisingly emotional clip of “War for the Planet of the Apes,” a long look at “Alien: Covenant” and a trailer for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” that was greeted with raucous applause.

Attendees also saw early looks at “Red Sparrow,” an international thriller in which Jennifer Lawrence portrays a former prima ballerina who’s recruited and programmed to be a spy, and “Murder on the Orient Express,” starring director Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Cena was back onstage at the Amazon luncheon, once again with the smoke and entrance music — “It kinda happens everywhere I go,” he quipped — to promote the Doug Liman-directed sniper drama “The Wall.”

And a charming Charlie Hunnam talked about the rigors of shooting “The Lost City of Z,” an adventure set and filmed in the real Amazon. Not only did a lightning bolt knock him off his feet in the jungle, he wasn’t even safe in his hotel room, where a beetle burrowed deep inside his ear.

Later in the luncheon, the two stars walked from table to table passing out candy as though they were part of some leftover Academy Awards bit.

Lionsgate’s presentation, the final one among the 10 participating studios, was substantially less dramatic than last year’s. In 2016, a couple of dummies trying to get presenter Keanu Reeves’ autograph left their backpacks in their seats. The duo made international headlines when their unattended bags led to the evacuation of the Colosseum during a screening of “Now You See Me 2.”

This year, Lionsgate brought out Salma Hayek to promote the comedy “How to Be a Latin Lover” and to introduce a screening of the action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Aside from that, the studio only showed a couple of trailers, including a new one for the Tupac Shakur biopic, “All Eyez On Me.”

It was an underwhelming end to four long days, during which the effects of last year’s incident still were being felt. Tighter security measures meant every bag brought into the Colosseum — as part of a convention that saw bags handed out at virtually every event — had to be inspected.

For every other presentation, that was done by security guards. But before Lionsgate’s, my bags were sniffed by Ferrah, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois from Elite Tactical Security.

According to her trading card, which also is an actual thing, she enjoys jogging and swimming.

Thankfully, she doesn’t have much interest in Amazon-sponsored M&Ms, which made up the bulk of one of my bags.

