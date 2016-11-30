Chick-Fil-A’s first two outlets in Southern Nevada to open in January

Chick-Fil-A’s first two outlets in Southern Nevada are scheduled to open in January. Both are in Henderson, but for those on the other side of the valley who want to “eat mor chikin,” that’s a shorter jaunt than the current trip to the closest Chick-Fil-A in St. George, Utah. A Las Vegas restaurant at Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive is expected to open in the spring.

And the company clearly isn’t taking any chances on its newest locations. The franchisees of the stores at 460 N. Stephanie St. (near Warm Springs Road) and 9925 S. Eastern Ave. (just north of St. Rose Parkway) already operate Chick-Fil-As, one in Murray, Utah, the other in Mesa, Arizona. Both are moving to the valley with their families.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Chick-Fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, its hand-breaded white-meat chicken fillets and for its fresh-squeezed lemonade. Oh, and for those anti-burger commercials, with cows that show up in rather offbeat places with signs imploring observers to “eat mor chikin.”

Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, which has locations in London, Hong Kong and Istanbul as well as Miami and New York (and several more), will open at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this winter.

Papaya King has opened at 4503 Paradise Road, at Harmon Avenue, across from the Hard Rock Hotel.

Local favorite Hot N Juicy Crawfish has opened an outlet at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip. It’s the valley’s fourth location; the company has 13 overall.

A second valley location of Squeeze In has opened, at 8876 S. Eastern Ave.

In-N-Out Burger, Virgil’s Real BB, Jaburritos and the Honolulu Cookie Co. (which has a location in the Grand Canal Shoppes), are scheduled to open in December in The Linq Promenade. Canter’s Deli is expected to open there in March.

Overheard at Macy’s at the Galleria at Sunset mall: “It smells like Burger King in here. Yum!” True enough, but probably not what they were going for.

Sightings: “Orange is the New Black” star Jackie Cruz at Tao. Daniel Maguire of “Bachelor in Paradise” at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Singers Trey Songz and Young Jeezy, former NFL star Terrell Owens and actor Nick Hoult at N9NE Steakhouse at the Palms.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com.