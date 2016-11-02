‘Iron Chef’ Masaharu Morimoto opens Vegas restaurant

Asked why he decided to open a restaurant in Las Vegas, Masaharu Morimoto responds with a 100-yard-stare that could only come from an Iron Chef.

“Don’t you like Vegas?” he says.

And then the grin. Rim shot.

“Vegas is Vegas,” he said. “The most famous city in the world. I’m proud to be here.”

Morimoto said he felt the timing was right considering that the city, which used to be all about gambling, now is more about entertainment including restaurants. His eponymous (is there any other kind these days, when you’re a celebrity chef?) restaurant opened Oct. 21 at the MGM Grand with the traditional breaking of a sake-barrel lid.

He became famous for his participation since 1998 in the Japanese television show “Iron Chef” and the Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.” The MGM addition is his 14th restaurant. He won’t be moving to Las Vegas; Morimoto said he lives in hotels and airplanes, adding, “Driver license: New York. Passport: Japan.”

Morimoto said he created a lot of dishes for the new restaurant, which has a sushi bar, main dining room and his first foray into teppanyaki. As might be expected, the teppanyaki is a far cry from the usual “Japanese steakhouse” fare, with surprises such as A-5 Japanese wagyu beef grilled on fresh vegetables to create sukiyaki, served with a soft-poached egg for dipping.

“I have only one rule,” he said. “No rules.”

Hours are from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Local steakhouses Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson and T-bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort have introduced vegan tasting menus and a la carte items.

A second valley location of Maggiano’s Little Italy has opened in Downtown Summerlin. Hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Call 702-254-6025. The first local Maggiano’s is in Fashion Show mall.

A fourth valley location of Total Wine & More has opened at 6885 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Crab Corner’s original spot at 4161 S. Eastern Ave. closed Friday. They’re still at 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Sightings: Actor/director Peter Berg at Lavo at the Palazzo, DJ YesJulz at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, rapper G-Eazy at Strip House at Planet Hollywood, actress Zoey Deutch at Tao at The Venetian.

