Criss Angel show abruptly canceled Friday night

Criss Angel was forced to cancel his “Mindfreak Live!” show at the Luxor on Friday night after faltering while performing one of one of his signature acts.

The 7 p.m. show was halted about 15 minutes into the performance.

According to reports from those involved with the show and audience members posting messages on social media, the Strip headliner failed to complete his double-straitjacket routine, in which he hangs upside down while buckled into a harness. His body reportedly stopped moving and he was slowly lowered from his position high above the audience.

A published report from the celebrity website TMZ said that Angel was then taken to Spring Valley Hospital and released Friday night. Citing an unnamed source, the site reported that Angel walked out of the facility before 10 p.m.

Separate from that report, a source familiar with the show said this morning that the cast and crew has been e-mailed that the “Mindfreak” shows will continue as scheduled this evening. Angel is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30; Friday was a single-show night. Tickets to both of his performances tonight remain onsale on the Luxor website.

Efforts to reach Angel, his reps, officials at MGM Resorts and the hotel chain’s public-relations team for official comment about the incident have been unsuccessful.

Angel has yet to post to his Twitter or Instagram since returning from a vacation in Mexico on Wednesday. He was scheduled to appear at the Walk for Wishes charity event Saturday morning at Town Square to present the organization with a $100,000 check, but was not in attendance. Event host Dana Wagner of KSNV Channel 8 told those assembled about Friday night’s developments at Luxor.

On Friday night, guests at Delano, just south of a Luxor, said they saw ambulances arrive at the resort just after the Angel incident.

At the Criss Angel Show. Something went wrong when he tried to escape from a jacket while suspended. There is a forced intermission. — John Harper (@RyanPerez___) March 11, 2017

No comment yet from @CrissAngel team or @MGMResortsIntl@Luxor reps. All are being cautious about disclosing what happened. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) March 11, 2017

The 49-year-old headliner suffered a shoulder injury while performing a similar double-straitjacket routine above Times Square in New York in October 2013. He underwent surgery the following January to repair torn muscles in that shoulder, forcing a 10-week hiatus of his stage show, at the time named “Believe.”

Angel prides himself on his fitness, work ethic and durability. Before he was sidelined with his shoulder injury, he had performed more than 2,100 shows over five years without canceling a performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.