EDC lights up June dates for 2017 return to Las Vegas

The Electric Daisy Carnival, the city’s annual eruption of electronic music, feathery Day-Glo costumes and pulsating stagecraft, has set the dates for a return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event is back June 16-18, announced today by Pasquale Rotella, EDC’s founder and chief executive officer of festival producer Insomniac.

“Last year, we celebrated 20 years of EDC with over 400,000 beautiful people in Las Vegas, and it was truly a milestone for Insomniac” Rotella said in a statement issued today by Insomniac. “Each year we strive to push the boundaries of what a live music experience can be, and how we can build emotions and memories that last a lifetime.”

The event debuted at LVMS in 2011, having moved to the super speedway from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The turnout for EDC’s 20th anniversary was a record for the event.

Such industry superstars as Above & Beyond, Kaskade, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Zedd, DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers and Afrojack were featured at the 2016 event. The event’s staggering layout including the Kinetic Field, standing 100 feet tall and displaying an LED Tree of Imagination, designed by former Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Executive Director Andres Garcia, who joined the Insomniac team two years ago.

At EDC in June, eight stages were strewn across the LVMS infield, with early morning fireworks show capping each night of the festival. Insomniac officials are promising even more electrified frivolity nexst June, announcing today: “The highly anticipated 2017 event will deliver an unrivaled three-day experience featuring dance music’s most notable names, groundbreaking art installations, innovative stage productions, full-scale carnival rides, costumed performers and plenty of new surprises.”

Tapping into the business generated by EDC, top nightclubs on the Strip, among them Omnia at Caesars Palace, Hakkasan at MGM Grand, XS at Wynn Las Vegas and Jewel at Aria, host performances from top-name EDM artists beginning June 12.

Tickets are on sale at noon Nov. 28. Three-day general admission passes start at $335, with VIP paces priced at $699. Separate shuttle passes are also on sale, beginning at $90; a premier pass is offered at $199 (this is a first-time option, providing designated service time and exclusive gift bags). All of those prices do not include taxes and service fees. For information on passes, hit the EDC ticket web link. For shuttles, go to the event’s transportation link.

The event’s original visionary, Rotella has moved with the festival to Las Vegas. He and his wife, Holly Madison, own a home near downtown and have started a family here (they have 3-year-old daughter, Rainbow, and their second child, Forest, was born in August).

“An accepting community and culture is the foundation that EDC was built upon,” Rotella said in today’s statement. “I look forward to creating new experiences in 2017 for our headliners all over the world.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday in the A section, and Fridays in Neon. He also hosts “Kats! On The Radio” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on KUNV 91.5-FM and appears Wednesdays at 11 a.m. with Dayna Roselli on KTNV Channel 13. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.