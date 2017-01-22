Ex-SLS head Kreeger heeds the call of Macau

Former SLS Las Vegas President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Kreeger is known for his knowledge of the Las Vegas gaming market.

He has taken his expertise that knowledge to … Macau.

Kreeger has settled in with Galaxy Entertainment to head up development of the Galaxy Macau’s Phase 4 expansion. Kreeger left SLS Las Vegas on Dec. 31, after spending more than two years at the resort. He arrived from Revel in Atlantic City, which closed in Labor Day Weekend 2014.

Kreeger used his read of the Las Vegas gaming trends to bolster locals’ business at SLS. Kreeger stepped in for ex-SLS President Rob Oseland, who opened the resort in August 2014 and left after less than three months to pursue another project. While at SLS, Kreeger helped develop the Foundry venue, ended and authorized such market-driven decisions as ending the partnership with Fred Segal retailer, and closed the hotel’s buffet and Ku Noodle restaurant.

Most prominently, Kreeger was at the helm when the resort’s owner, Stockbridge Capital Partners, forged a deal with W Resorts, which has taken over the former Lux Tower. The move marked the first W hotel in Las Vegas; the company had been eager to have a presence on the Strip for more than a decade. Kreeger said at the time that connecting the two hotels was vital to boosting SLS’s business.

Before returning to run SLS, Kreeger spent more than 20 years in Las Vegas with MGM Resorts International and Station Casinos. In his tenure, Kreeger opened one of the great success stories among locals’-targeted hotel-casinos, Red Rock Resort, in 2006. A pair of execs also familiar with Vegas, Terry Downey and Robert Schaffhauser, have since taken over leadership at SLS. They previously operated Aliante in North Las Vegas, itself a hotel seeking to snare locals.

A BROADWAY MOMENT

A first on The Great White Way: A musical out of Las Vegas graces a theater marquee. The signage for “Bandstand” went upJan. 12, and like a proud father, the musical’s co-creator Richard Oberacker has sent a few photos of that landmark moment at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Co-written by Oberacker’s Las Vegas writing partner, Robert Taylor, “Bandstand” opens for previews March 31. Opening night is set for April 26.

A VEGAS MOMENT

More like a Washington moment related to Vegas: As I boarded my flight back home from D.C. Saturday, I spotted Sig Rogich, advertising operative for President Ronald Reagan’s re-election campaign in 1984 and founder of The Rogich Group seated in First Class. The man who secured Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” for Reagan’s re-election campaign was departing after attending the inauguration, and was casually playing backgammon on his iPad.

FEEL THE POWER

The Scintas are back at the Plaza, electrifying audiences even when the power fails.

It happened Saturday night, where power inside Plaza Showroom failed temporarily. Frankie Scinta shifted to playing tunes on his trusty (and non-amplified) banjo. Janien Valentine sang an a cappella version of he Puccini’s operatic masterpiece “Nessun Dorma,” and the troupe checked in with “It’s All Right,” by Huey Lewis and the News before power was restored.

I caught Scinta after the show, at the Italian American Club (Vegas’ great Swank-a-Torium), and he provided an enthusiastic recap of the night. “It was so great — the crowd thought we did that on purpose!” Wayne Newton dealt with the same sort of concerns a couple of weeks ago at Windows Showroom at Bally’s, grabbing an acoustic guitar when the power faltered. The greats, they always figure it out.

WHO WAS WHERE

From Saturday: Actress Jane Seymour at Celine Dion’s show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Chef Hubert Keller at La Cave at Wynn Las Vegas. Friday: Former New York Giants great Lawrence Taylor at The Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas; Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson and “several members of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line,” so says a spy, at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell during “The COOLest Party with DJ Esco”; Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot at Marquee Dayclub Dome at the Cosmopolitan (the Cowboys play well in domes, evidently); actor Nicolas Cage, who lives in VegasVille, honored in caricature form at The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars. Thursday: The Cowboys’ march on the Strip continued with Prescott, Elliott, tight end Jason Witten and offensive tackle Tyron Smith moving the chains (so to speak) at Tao Nightclub in the Venetian.

