Pomp and protests mark President Trump’s swearing-in ceremony

Inside the gates, a guy in a vintage Hillary For Prison 2016 shirt stood near a group holding signs reading “3,000 Votes,” and “Queer Won’t Disappear.” Nearby, a cluster of high school students who bused seven hours from Massachusetts, took in the scene, while outside protesters formed human barricades and scuffled with police and secret-service officers.

This was the Inauguration Day melting pot today at the National Mall as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Organizers said anticipated up to 900,000 people would turn out for the swearing-in ceremony and parade later in the day (no official attendance figure is yet reported). Those who have attended recent inaugurations say the crowd felt a little lighter, and more hostile, than in Barack Obama’s previous inaugurations.

One inauguration veteran was Nathan McKee, a firefighter from nearby Fairfax, Va.

“I’m not for one side or the other, but I’m here to just kind of enjoy the spectacle of it all,” said McKee, who was at the first Obama and first George W. Bush inaugurations. “This definitely has a different vibe to it. The protesters here love whining when they don’t get their way. I guess the silent majority, as they call it, is here for Trump.”

Protesters effectively blocked the entrances to the security gates leading to the National Mall, including those on 10th, 7th and 3rd streets. CNN reported 95 arrests during the morning, with smashed windows, and injuries to one spectator and two police officers were also reported.

One firsthand account of the contentious atmosphere in D.C.: In a tense standoff outside the security entrance on 10th street, I was actually in a group pushed back by protesters who said the street had been closed. I said to a few members of the group that they were blocking an open public entrance to t “What’s more important? Getting inside or making this statement?” said one woman whose arms were locked between two men. She also asked for a media credential. The line finally broke to allow spectators through to the event.

The mood was far more civil inside the event. Rain was forecast, though it stayed away until a drizzle fell just as Trump began his inaugural acceptance speech. Ex-President George W. Bush prompted a ripple of laughter when he pulled a clear poncho over his head.

The cool temperatures and mild precipitation did not douse the enthusiasm from the students from Methuen High School in Massachusetts, who took a long field trip to see a piece of history. “I am so excited,” said Rachel Zins, a 17-year-old senior wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. “This is awesome. I was expecting it to be just like this.” As she spoke, Trump gave his inaugural speech, intoning about the future: “We will build new highways! And Bridges! And tunnels! And railways! All across our wonderful nation!”

History teacher Jon Becker, who helped organize the trip, said, “We did this four years ago and had a wonderful experience. we don’t do many long field trips, but we would have been here regardless of who won the election.

The man in the Hillary for Prison shirt was Nathan Haynes, a master mechanic from Baltimore.

“I supported Trump because he was harping on what a lot of people needed to hear, and wanted to see happen,” said Haynes, originally a Ted Cruz backer. “I was more against Hilary than for anybody. I am a big supporter of smaller government, and a return of power to the people.”

Later in the day, the protests continued concurrently with the inaugural parade, where folks lined up 10 people deep to catch a glimpse of the new First Family. Nik Philipsen, who works for a software company in Georgetown, attended his third Inauguration Day event.

“In 2008, and again in 2012, we had protests but it was much more positive,” he said in a group of protesters on 12th and L streets, within a mile of the Capitol Building. “Here, it’s much more divisive. I’ve never seen the Metro Police Department this aggressive, in terms of confronting protesters … There is an erosion of trust right now, and that’s the last thing we need.”

