‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24 cast includes Mr. T, Charo, Simone Biles

LOS ANGELES — “Dancing With the Stars” is returning to the ballroom next month for Season 24, and a new cast of celebrity contestants was revealed Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Charo, “SNL” comedian Chris Kattan, “The A-Team” star Mr. T, “Glee” alum Heather Morris and NFL player Rashad Jennings are among the contestants who will compete for the mirror ball trophy.
As previously reported by Variety, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, and “The Bachelor” Nick Viall will also put on their dancing shoes.
Here’s the full rundown of the “DWTS” Season 24 celebrities and their pro partners:
Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
Charo with Keo Motsepe
Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
Simone Biles with Sasha Farber
“Dancing With the Stars” is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Judges are Bruno Toniolo, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and former “DWTS” pro Julianne Hough.
Last year, Biles’ teammate, Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, was the Season 23 winner.
“Dancing With the Stars” premieres March 20 at 8 p.m.