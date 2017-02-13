10 ways to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ in Las Vegas

Galentine’s Day. What is it? “Ladies celebrating ladies.”
Though Valentine’s Day gets most of the hype in February, Galentine’s, designed by “Parks and Rec” fictional favorite Leslie Knope, gives the ladies in your life another excuse to celebrate friendship.
Here are 10 ways to toast the occasion in Las Vegas.
1. Start with brunch
A late morning meal calls for bottomless mimosas. MTO Cafe offers $20 bottomless mimosas to sip while munching on vegan carrot and coconut pancakes or huevos rancheros. Honey Salt offers $18 bottomless mimosas made with orange juice or blood orange juice, which are perfect for washing down monkey bread and breakfast nachos.
2. Get pampered
Spoil yourself with a blowout at the recently opened Drybar at the Miracle Mile Shops. For $49, you and your gal pals can get your hair professionally styled all while watching chick flicks and imbibing from the salon’s bar. Alternatively, try out a new spa experience, Cure Infrared Sauna Studio, which uses infrared light to heat personal saunas. And Salt Room LV boasts a salt cave that you and your friends can lounge in while enjoying the calming “ocean breeze” air.
3. Art night
Take advantage of the many opportunities for creative expressions that Las Vegas has to offer. Pinot’s Palette guides aspiring artists through creating a painted masterpiece. And Plant Nite offers a plant-based version where guests can create custom-made succulent terrariums. Bonus: Both events take place at a bar.
4. Hike
All you really need is good friends, sturdy shoes and a lot of water. There are plenty of beautiful hikes just outside Las Vegas if you’re intent on escaping typical Valentine’s Day festivities.
5. Yoga
If you and your girl friends are in need of relaxation, plan a yoga date. For a new experience, try Kemetic yoga at the Arts District. The Egyptian practice is similar to its more common Indian counterpart, but it focuses on emulating the poses and postures of Egyptian gods. The ultimate goal is to bring oneself in harmony with the universe. For a more “elevated” experience, rent a one-hour yoga session in the High Roller.
6. Pizza lunch
Is it really a girls’ day without pizza? Keep it Galentine’s-related with a heart-shaped pie. Metro Pizza is offering a heart-shaped pizza for $19.95 at all locations. If you’re staying in, pick up a heart-shaped HeartBaker pizza that you can bake at home for $8.
#MyValentineIn4Words Our Heartbaker pizza of course! #LoveAt425#hugsandkissespic.twitter.com/k2WXfa0rfz— Papa Murphy's Pizza (@papamurphys) February 10, 2017
7. Dinner
Keep dinner girly with an Instagram-worthy dining choice. The Sparklings offers tasty menu items such as brown butter gnocchi with butternut squash and vanilla créme brulee in a Pinterest-inspired dining room adorned with flowers, jewel-toned booths and rustic breakfront cabinets.
8. Stay in
Netflix has a movie for whatever mood you’re in including “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Magic Mike,” “Finding Dory,” “Clueless” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”
9. Visit cute animals
The Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary near Floyd Lamb Park is a home to many animals including birds ranging from parakeets to macaws. Other residents at Gilcrease include giant tortoises, llamas, donkeys, horses, ponies, goats and pigs. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. You also can feed Las Vegas’ only giraffe at the Lion Ranch Habitat.
10. Karaoke
Belt out the classics from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.” Stick to a playlist of Destiny’s Child, Katy Perry, Whitney Houston and Spice Girls. Rent out a private karaoke room for you and your friends at Q Karaoke or visit one of Las Vegas’ other karaoke bars.