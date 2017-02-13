10 ways to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ in Las Vegas

Galentine’s Day. What is it? “Ladies celebrating ladies.”

Though Valentine’s Day gets most of the hype in February, Galentine’s, designed by “Parks and Rec” fictional favorite Leslie Knope, gives the ladies in your life another excuse to celebrate friendship.

Here are 10 ways to toast the occasion in Las Vegas.

1. Start with brunch

A late morning meal calls for bottomless mimosas. MTO Cafe offers $20 bottomless mimosas to sip while munching on vegan carrot and coconut pancakes or huevos rancheros. Honey Salt offers $18 bottomless mimosas made with orange juice or blood orange juice, which are perfect for washing down monkey bread and breakfast nachos.

A little sweet, a little savory. Who's joining us for brunch this weekend?! Beautiful spread captured by @jnelv. #honeysalt #lasvegas #brunch A photo posted by Honey Salt (@honeysalt) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:38am PST

2. Get pampered

Spoil yourself with a blowout at the recently opened Drybar at the Miracle Mile Shops. For $49, you and your gal pals can get your hair professionally styled all while watching chick flicks and imbibing from the salon’s bar. Alternatively, try out a new spa experience, Cure Infrared Sauna Studio, which uses infrared light to heat personal saunas. And Salt Room LV boasts a salt cave that you and your friends can lounge in while enjoying the calming “ocean breeze” air.

When you're getting your hair done and you have a dj and a full bar at the same I'm a happy camper! #vegasnightlife #vegas A photo posted by Kathy Castro (@kathy_c1) on Dec 16, 2016 at 5:52pm PST

Himalayan Rock Salt Room A photo posted by Princess S. Paloma (@missppaloma) on Nov 8, 2016 at 1:10pm PST

3. Art night

Take advantage of the many opportunities for creative expressions that Las Vegas has to offer. Pinot’s Palette guides aspiring artists through creating a painted masterpiece. And Plant Nite offers a plant-based version where guests can create custom-made succulent terrariums. Bonus: Both events take place at a bar.

4. Hike

All you really need is good friends, sturdy shoes and a lot of water. There are plenty of beautiful hikes just outside Las Vegas if you’re intent on escaping typical Valentine’s Day festivities.

A photo posted by Diana Ramos (@diana_isabelle_) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

5. Yoga

If you and your girl friends are in need of relaxation, plan a yoga date. For a new experience, try Kemetic yoga at the Arts District. The Egyptian practice is similar to its more common Indian counterpart, but it focuses on emulating the poses and postures of Egyptian gods. The ultimate goal is to bring oneself in harmony with the universe. For a more “elevated” experience, rent a one-hour yoga session in the High Roller.

A photo posted by The High Roller (@highrollervegas) on Jun 1, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

6. Pizza lunch

Is it really a girls’ day without pizza? Keep it Galentine’s-related with a heart-shaped pie. Metro Pizza is offering a heart-shaped pizza for $19.95 at all locations. If you’re staying in, pick up a heart-shaped HeartBaker pizza that you can bake at home for $8.

7. Dinner

Keep dinner girly with an Instagram-worthy dining choice. The Sparklings offers tasty menu items such as brown butter gnocchi with butternut squash and vanilla créme brulee in a Pinterest-inspired dining room adorned with flowers, jewel-toned booths and rustic breakfront cabinets.

8. Stay in

Netflix has a movie for whatever mood you’re in including “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Magic Mike,” “Finding Dory,” “Clueless” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

9. Visit cute animals

The Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary near Floyd Lamb Park is a home to many animals including birds ranging from parakeets to macaws. Other residents at Gilcrease include giant tortoises, llamas, donkeys, horses, ponies, goats and pigs. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. You also can feed Las Vegas’ only giraffe at the Lion Ranch Habitat.

A photo posted by @gilcreasenaturesanctuary on Jan 25, 2015 at 6:09pm PST

A photo posted by Henley (@ashleyhenley) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:48pm PST

10. Karaoke

Belt out the classics from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.” Stick to a playlist of Destiny’s Child, Katy Perry, Whitney Houston and Spice Girls. Rent out a private karaoke room for you and your friends at Q Karaoke or visit one of Las Vegas’ other karaoke bars.