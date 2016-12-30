5 best spots to get food and drinks on NYE weekend

Drink your milk

If Champagne isn’t your thing on Saturday night — or if on Sunday you need something a little soothing to quell the excesses of the night before — consider the Bourbon Milk Punch being served at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip through Jan. 29. It’s Jim Beam Red Stag Bourbon, RumChata, Monin Spiced Brown Sugar and milk, shaken (not stirred) and topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel and spiced pecans, and it’s $9.50 in a souvenir Mason jar.

Make that a double ‘Happy New Year’

You can celebrate the new year not once but twice Saturday at Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The pub will ring in Ireland’s new year with a toast at 4 p.m., and there also will be a toast at midnight our time. The day’s specialty cocktail will be the Black Velvet, $7.75, which is Guinness and Champagne served in a Champagne glass. A specialty menu will be offered.

Shack app

Shake Shack has introduced an app that enables the ordering of burgers and fries and frozen custard and all the rest from a mobile phone. Shake Shack, which has locations at New York-New York and in Downtown Summerlin, also is offering seasonal shake flavors in Christmas Cookie and Chocolate Peppermint, and has started serving gluten-free buns.

All we want for Christmas is our trio of holiday shakes: Christmas Cookie, Chocolate Peppermint & Pumpkin Pie. https://t.co/k3SEj4seOmpic.twitter.com/wwNoFTErDR — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) December 15, 2016

Bites at night

If you find yourself staying up late these days, you can take advantage of the new Moonlight Menu at Farm 24-7 at Aliante in North Las Vegas. Biscuits and gravy, $1.99, or one egg with toast and bacon or sausage, or a short stack of pancakes or breakfast sandwich, $2.99, are available from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Two times happy

Hexx Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas has introduced a late-night happy hour for the winter season. Drink specials include beers starting at $4, select wines by the glass and signature cocktails for $7, and 20 percent off snacks, appetizers and pizzas. From 11 p.m. to closing daily, it’s in addition to Hexx’s regular happy hour of 2 to 6 p.m.