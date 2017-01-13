5 cups of coffee for a chilly day in Las Vegas

Cafe de Ponche Crema

Pantry, The Mirage

A double shot of espresso is finished with sabayon cream, horchata liqueur and freshly grated nutmeg, $12.

Mexican Hot Coffee

Hyde Bellagio, Bellagio

El Silencio Mezcal, Baileys Irish Cream, creme de cacao and Kahlua get a kick from cayenne pepper, $18.

Rodeo Coffee

Silverado Steakhouse, South Point

Coffee with a dose of Crown Royal Vanilla and Baileys Irish Cream is topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce, $8.

Foyne’s Original Irish Coffee

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

The classic with John Powers Irish whiskey is sweetened with brown sugar and stiffened cream, $11.

L’Orange Cream Cacao

The Juice Standard, multiple locations

An organic combo of raw cacao powder, raw agave and house-made cashew cream is flavored with orange extract and a shot of espresso, $7.25-$8.25.

