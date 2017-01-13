Posted 

5 cups of coffee for a chilly day in Las Vegas

The L'Orange Cream Cacao from The Juice Standard in Henderson on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

(courtesy Hyde Bellagio)

(courtesy Ri Ra)

(courtesy South Point)

(courtesy MGM Resorts International)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Cafe de Ponche Crema

Pantry, The Mirage

A double shot of espresso is finished with sabayon cream, horchata liqueur and freshly grated nutmeg, $12.

Mexican Hot Coffee

Hyde Bellagio, Bellagio

El Silencio Mezcal, Baileys Irish Cream, creme de cacao and Kahlua get a kick from cayenne pepper, $18.

Rodeo Coffee

Silverado Steakhouse, South Point

Coffee with a dose of Crown Royal Vanilla and Baileys Irish Cream is topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce, $8.

Foyne’s Original Irish Coffee

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

The classic with John Powers Irish whiskey is sweetened with brown sugar and stiffened cream, $11.

L’Orange Cream Cacao

The Juice Standard, multiple locations

An organic combo of raw cacao powder, raw agave and house-made cashew cream is flavored with orange extract and a shot of espresso, $7.25-$8.25.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

 